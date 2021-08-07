SATURDAY SALUTE: Back-to-school time is one of excitement

A hearty Saturday Salute goes to all the teachers, paraprofessionals, office staff, school lunch staff, administrators and other school employees who are back to work or will be next week as our children return to school.
It takes so many people to make sure that our community’s schools are open, safe and welcoming to the children who will be walking through their hallways and taking their seats in the classrooms. The Grand Island Public Schools employ 1,500 people, but we also have hundreds more working for Northwest Public Schools, Central Catholic and Heartland Lutheran High School.
The beginning of a new school year is an exciting time for children. And it is because the schools’ classified staff members, teachers and administrators do their jobs that our children are able to feel comfortable going to school and excited about the new year.
They take a lot of responsibility in their hands when taking on jobs in schools. But we recognize that they do it because they are dedicated to helping our children grow and learn and prosper.
Thank you for your service to our children and our community.
Volunteers key to event success
We also salute all the volunteers who make so many events happen in Grand Island during August, September and October.
To make those events successful, many volunteers are needed, whether it’s the Nebraska State Fair, Husker Harvest Days, Aksarben Stock Show or Harvest of Harmony.
While vaccinations for the coronavirus have helped, there have been recent surges of the virus in the form of the delta variant. A small number of people who have been vaccinated have come down with the virus. Plus, the number of people vaccinated in this area is not up to the levels health officials had hoped since the vaccines were introduced late last year.
That has raised concerns of the people organizing the events planned for Grand Island later this month and into early October when it comes to finding people willing to volunteer for those events.
The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce recruits volunteers for the Nebraska State Fair and Harvest of Harmony Parade. Each of those events usually need more than 1,000 volunteers.
Chamber Vice President Courtney Lierman said the safety of the volunteers is of the utmost importance because volunteers make things happen.
“They step up to move their communities forward,” she said. “They are the friendly face, the helping hand.”
Last year, even though the pandemic was affecting many in Grand Island and the surrounding areas, there still were those who stepped up and lent their time and talents to at least making sure some of the community’s events went on in the face of public health concerns.
And they are continuing to step up this year, even though there are more COVID-19 concerns now than there were a few months ago.
We salute those who will be wearing the yellow shirts at the State Fair and all the volunteers who step up throughout our community to make sure we’re a welcoming home to a variety of events. Be sure to protect yourself while you’re volunteering.