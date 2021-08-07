SATURDAY SALUTE: Back-to-school time is one of excitement

To make those events successful, many volunteers are needed, whether it’s the Nebraska State Fair, Husker Harvest Days, Aksarben Stock Show or Harvest of Harmony.

While vaccinations for the coronavirus have helped, there have been recent surges of the virus in the form of the delta variant. A small number of people who have been vaccinated have come down with the virus. Plus, the number of people vaccinated in this area is not up to the levels health officials had hoped since the vaccines were introduced late last year.

That has raised concerns of the people organizing the events planned for Grand Island later this month and into early October when it comes to finding people willing to volunteer for those events.

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce recruits volunteers for the Nebraska State Fair and Harvest of Harmony Parade. Each of those events usually need more than 1,000 volunteers.

Chamber Vice President Courtney Lierman said the safety of the volunteers is of the utmost importance because volunteers make things happen.

“They step up to move their communities forward,” she said. “They are the friendly face, the helping hand.”