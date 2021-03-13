SATURDAY SALUTE: Bailey spreads encouragement

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Bailey Graham, an 11-year-old from Central City who has Down syndrome, and her family, who have created a thriving business selling themed gift boxes for children.
They sold out quickly with their Christmas and Easter boxes.
Bailey decides what to include in each box, which is priced at $25. The Easter box, 400 of which were sent out recently, included a bath bomb, candy, an Easter beach ball, a squishy toy, a “You Are Worth It” color-changing cup, glow-in-the-dark slime, an Easter punch ball, a kindness rock-painting kit and a waterproof sticker that reads “Believe There is Good in the World.”
The family calls them Bailey Boxes.
Sent in silver boxes, the gifts are targeted at kids 2 to 12. Each box contains the same assortment of items.
More than half of the boxes go to Nebraskans. But they’ve also been sent to Texas, California, Boston, New York, Virginia, South Carolina, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri.
Proceeds from the venture go into an Enable Savings Plan, which will help pay for Bailey’s future.
In June, the family plans to send out a summer-themed box.
To order one of those boxes, visit https://grahampartyof7.com/baileys-box. Taxes and shipping are extra, but customers can save on shipping by picking up the orders in Central City.
This has been a great positive family project that has helped Bailey plan for her future through their outreach.
Clean Community System is keeping Grand Island clean
We also salute the Grand Island Area Clean Community System, which for the seventh consecutive year has received the President’s Circle Award from Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization.
The award recognizes exemplary performance by certified affiliates in creating clean, green and beautiful communities.
In qualifying for the President’s Circle Award, Clean Community System has met Keep America Beautiful’s standards of merit by conducting an annual Community Appearance Index, calculating the affiliate’s cost/benefit ratio, and administering initiatives to end littering, improve recycling and beautify Grand Island’s community.
Through school outreach, Clean Community System promotes the 3 R’s — recycling, reusing and reducing — and teach about sustainability, as well as health and environmental safety.
Clean Community System is also a regional hazardous waste facility.
While littering was down, the amount of hazardous waste taken to the Clean Community System was up last year compared to the previous year. Last year, they received more than 174,000 pounds of hazardous waste.
The agency also recycles electronics. Last year, they had two events and collected nearly 100,000 pounds of discarded electronic items.
Clean Community System serves more than 120,000 residents in Hall, Adams, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties, and they never turn anyone away.
For more information, call 308-385-5095 or visit their website at cleancommunity.org.