SATURDAY SALUTE: Bailey spreads encouragement

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Bailey Graham, an 11-year-old from Central City who has Down syndrome, and her family, who have created a thriving business selling themed gift boxes for children.

They sold out quickly with their Christmas and Easter boxes.

Bailey decides what to include in each box, which is priced at $25. The Easter box, 400 of which were sent out recently, included a bath bomb, candy, an Easter beach ball, a squishy toy, a “You Are Worth It” color-changing cup, glow-in-the-dark slime, an Easter punch ball, a kindness rock-painting kit and a waterproof sticker that reads “Believe There is Good in the World.”

The family calls them Bailey Boxes.

Sent in silver boxes, the gifts are targeted at kids 2 to 12. Each box contains the same assortment of items.

More than half of the boxes go to Nebraskans. But they’ve also been sent to Texas, California, Boston, New York, Virginia, South Carolina, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri.

Proceeds from the venture go into an Enable Savings Plan, which will help pay for Bailey’s future.

In June, the family plans to send out a summer-themed box.