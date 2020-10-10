SATURDAY SALUTE: Beautifying our home one business at a time

Old Potash Highway project ahead of schedule

We also salute the city of Grand Island and general contractor, Starostka Group Unlimited, for how quickly the first phase of a huge project involving Old Potash Highway, Claude Road and Faidley Avenue is being completed.

Old Potash is expected to reopen around Thanksgiving. The highway is being rehabilitated from North Road to Webb Road to increase its capacity and will include a new roundabout.

Grand Island Public Works Director John Collins attributes the speedy completion to Starostka Group.

“The contractor decided to tackle two roundabouts at once instead of building them one at a time, as anticipated,” he said. “If he completes it and it looks pretty good, then we’ll save up to six months.”

A roundabout at Faidley Avenue and Claude Road is nearly completed. Work continues on the new roundabout at Old Potash.

The rehabilitation addresses traffic safety concerns in the area and also will help with the flow of traffic.

The project also will extend the water detention cell from Claude to Faidley to improve drainage in the area.

This is an important improvement for the city’s infrastructure in that area. Road closures have been difficult for people who live and work in that area, but it will be great when it is completed and we can all learn how to traverse the roundabouts.