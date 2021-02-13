SATURDAY SALUTE: Books — a sweet treat

We also salute the Central Nebraska Humane Society for its efforts to care for pets that are outside during the frigid weather that our area has been enduring this past week, with below-zero days expected to continue into next week.

People can call animal control at the shelter at 308-385-5305 if they see a pet that’s been left outside for a significant amount of time. An animal control officer will make sure that the pet has adequate shelter and that someone is home to take care of the animal.

“With the weather being so cold, it can be pretty dangerous,” said Ashley Meister, one of the two directors of the CNHS.

Outside of normal business hours, people may call the nonemergency dispatch number, which is 308-385-5370.

The shelter does not pick up stray cats that are on the loose, but it will pick up confined stray cats. If people have the cat in their possession, they may call CNHS to have it picked up.

Extra food giveaway met needs

We again salute the Heartland United Way for organizing the local Farmers to Families distribution of 960 boxes of food on Thursday, as well as all the volunteers from the Grand Island Rotary Club, St. Leo’s Catholic Church and other community members who helped out.