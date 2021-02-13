SATURDAY SALUTE: Books — a sweet treat

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Heartland United Way for its efforts to continue its participation in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program.
More than 3,100 children in the four-county area are enrolled in the program.
The Imagination Library program provides age-appropriate books to children starting at their birth and continuing to the child’s fifth birthday. The books are sent via mail each month.
United Way has been asking this week for 3,000 people to each donate $30 this week to give the gift of books to kids in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
The online and local fundraiser ends Sunday. It has been conducted because plans for an in-person fundraising event were canceled last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is such a valuable program as it creates the love of reading in children before they even enter school.
Gifts still can be made to the fundraiser by:
— Visiting heartlandunitedway.org and clicking Donate
— Visiting www.facebook.com/heartlandunitedway and clicking “For the Love of Books” under Fundraisers
— Texting GIVEHUW to 313131
Making sure pets are safe
We also salute the Central Nebraska Humane Society for its efforts to care for pets that are outside during the frigid weather that our area has been enduring this past week, with below-zero days expected to continue into next week.
People can call animal control at the shelter at 308-385-5305 if they see a pet that’s been left outside for a significant amount of time. An animal control officer will make sure that the pet has adequate shelter and that someone is home to take care of the animal.
“With the weather being so cold, it can be pretty dangerous,” said Ashley Meister, one of the two directors of the CNHS.
Outside of normal business hours, people may call the nonemergency dispatch number, which is 308-385-5370.
The shelter does not pick up stray cats that are on the loose, but it will pick up confined stray cats. If people have the cat in their possession, they may call CNHS to have it picked up.
Extra food giveaway met needs
We again salute the Heartland United Way for organizing the local Farmers to Families distribution of 960 boxes of food on Thursday, as well as all the volunteers from the Grand Island Rotary Club, St. Leo’s Catholic Church and other community members who helped out.
The volunteers put the food in people’s vehicles as they drove up to the Tom Dinsdale Cattle Barn at Fonner Park. The effort was made possible by Farmers to Families, a national program that distributes food to families every week.
The organization received a “bonus truck” this week, so it was able to expand the distribution. This was especially fortunate because this Saturday’s mobile food pantry planned by the Loaves & Fishes ministry at Trinity United Methodist Church was canceled due to the snow forecast and frigid weather.