SATURDAY SALUTE: Castleberry has served Hall County 42 years

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Hall County Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry, who has announced he will be retiring in November after working in law enforcement for more than 42 years.

Reflecting on his career, Castleberry said working in law enforcement “has been the greatest job ever.”

From technology to policing techniques, a lot has changed during the decades. He considers himself “an old school cop.” But he obviously has adapted to be able to do his job well in the 21st century, just like he did when he was first hired by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office in 1979.

Castleberry was promoted from deputy to sergeant in uniform in 1983, and to lieutenant in 1987. For a little while, he was chief deputy back in the 1990s, but then he became an investigator. He will be retiring as chief deputy.

The Hall County community always has been supportive of its law enforcement officials, he said.