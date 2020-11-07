SATURDAY SALUTE:Celebrating immigrants’ path to voting

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island, which is having its annual Immigrant Story Walk today.
This is an important event to our community as it celebrates the accomplishments of local people who have completed the path to U.S. citizenship. Because of the pandemic, though, the event will be an online-only event hosted via Facebook Live.
“The process to become a citizen is not easy,” said Joseline Reyna, MCC communications director. “Becoming a citizen is a very impactful thing in their lives. It’s as simple as, people that became citizens last year are able to vote this year.”
The event this year includes a Stuhr Museum virtual tour at 5 p.m. and Story Walk trivia contest at 6 with a chance to earn cash and gift prizes for the top competitors. It’s great to see the museum involved as it tells the story of the early residents of Hall County, many of whom were immigrants themselves.
Helping the community’s immigrants to become citizens is “an honor and a great experience,” Reyna said.
No registration is necessary to watch the event via Facebook Live on the MCC Facebook account or to participate in the online trivia.
We also salute Amur Equipment Finance, which the Multicultural Coalition named its 2020 Outstanding Business Partner; Sticky Rice, which was named the 2020 Outstanding Community Partner; and Don Deitemeyer, named the 2020 Servant Leader.
Honey Sunday is this weekend
We also take this space to remind everyone to get out and support the Arc of Central Nebraska on Honey Sunday.
The annual fundraiser is being conducted both today and Sunday, with volunteers selling honey bears around the community to raise funds to support the organization’s work to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families in Hall and Howard counties.
Honey stands will be set up at the north Walmart, Tractor Supply at Diers and 13th streets, and both Super Saver locations. Sales will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The volunteers are taking precautions this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. They will be wearing masks and following hand sanitation recommendations. The organization also is offering online sales and will provide free contactless delivery in the Grand Island area with a purchase of three or more honey bears. Go to arccentralne.org/ to place an order.
