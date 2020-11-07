SATURDAY SALUTE:Celebrating immigrants’ path to voting

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Multicultural Coalition of Grand Island, which is having its annual Immigrant Story Walk today.

This is an important event to our community as it celebrates the accomplishments of local people who have completed the path to U.S. citizenship. Because of the pandemic, though, the event will be an online-only event hosted via Facebook Live.

“The process to become a citizen is not easy,” said Joseline Reyna, MCC communications director. “Becoming a citizen is a very impactful thing in their lives. It’s as simple as, people that became citizens last year are able to vote this year.”

The event this year includes a Stuhr Museum virtual tour at 5 p.m. and Story Walk trivia contest at 6 with a chance to earn cash and gift prizes for the top competitors. It’s great to see the museum involved as it tells the story of the early residents of Hall County, many of whom were immigrants themselves.

Helping the community’s immigrants to become citizens is “an honor and a great experience,” Reyna said.

No registration is necessary to watch the event via Facebook Live on the MCC Facebook account or to participate in the online trivia.