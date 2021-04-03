SATURDAY SALUTE: Churches on front lines keeping us connected

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the churches of central Nebraska that have been working so hard to keep their congregations connected and to provide services to their communities throughout the pandemic.

With Holy Week this week, many of them were able to hold in-person services, but many church activities are continuing to be conducted online, using Zoom, Facebook and other resources. From online streaming of worship services to Zoom small group meetings and regular phone calls to stay in touch, churches have been making sure that the isolation that has been necessary to stay healthy doesn’t tear their church families apart.

And some of us who weren’t computer savvy before the pandemic have learned with the help of friends and church staff members that they can stay in touch.

It was especially important that the church members who live alone have regular contact with someone from their churches to make sure they had what they needed to stay healthy, physically and mentally.

Churches also have been at the forefront of making sure that the most vulnerable in the community have enough food, medical care and help with paying their bills.