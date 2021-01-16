SATURDAY SALUTE: Elks gifts will help where funds are needed

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Grand Island Elks, who arranged for grants from the Elks National Foundation to go to Grand Island’s Third City Community Clinic and Project Hunger.

Third City Clinic’s $1,000 gift will go toward COVID-related needs and expenses, as well as patient medications and supplies. It was chosen to receive the donation because of the services it provides to the community during the pandemic.

The funds will make it possible for the clinic to keep a supply of face masks and gloves on hand for volunteers and people coming in for services.

Elks Beacon Grant funds are available to help nonprofits and organizations during the pandemic.

Both the clinic and Project Hunger are supported mainly by donations without government funding. So these gifts are important to their missions.

Government funding has helped local businesses and nonprofits, but these are two nonprofits that are being called on to help local people struggling during the pandemic but haven’t been receiving that funding.

Thank you, new school board members