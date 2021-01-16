SATURDAY SALUTE: Elks gifts will help where funds are needed

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Grand Island Elks, who arranged for grants from the Elks National Foundation to go to Grand Island’s Third City Community Clinic and Project Hunger.
Third City Clinic’s $1,000 gift will go toward COVID-related needs and expenses, as well as patient medications and supplies. It was chosen to receive the donation because of the services it provides to the community during the pandemic.
The funds will make it possible for the clinic to keep a supply of face masks and gloves on hand for volunteers and people coming in for services.
Elks Beacon Grant funds are available to help nonprofits and organizations during the pandemic.
Both the clinic and Project Hunger are supported mainly by donations without government funding. So these gifts are important to their missions.
Government funding has helped local businesses and nonprofits, but these are two nonprofits that are being called on to help local people struggling during the pandemic but haven’t been receiving that funding.
Thank you, new school board members
We also salute the members of our community who have stepped up and become members of the Grand Island Public Schools and Northwest Public Schools boards.
On Thursday, Josh Hawley, Dave Hulinsky and Lindsey Jurgens were sworn in to their first terms on the GIPS board. On Monday, Artie Moeller, Aaron Buhrman and Paul Mader were sworn in as new members of the Northwest board.
It’s important that people of our community are willing to give their time and provide new perspectives to their school boards. Our school districts do such good jobs of educating our children because their boards hire excellent administrators and staff members and do all the work to ensure they have the funding and resources they need.
Never has that been more important than this school year, when the districts are making sure that their students get an excellent education despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
We also salute Bonnie Hinkle, reelected president of the GIPS board, and Dan Leiser, reelected president of the Northwest board, as well as the boards’ other officers. Hinkle noted at Thursday’s meeting that this will be her last year as president of the board.