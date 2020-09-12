SATURDAY SALUTE: Empowering women in a time of need

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the YWCA of Grand Island for beginning a program that will address the increase in unemployment of women in our community due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Women’s Empowerment Program will begin Oct. 1. It will work with a group of women for four weeks and then begin with a new group in November.
The program will feature training and one-on-one coaching, development of cover letters, resumes and interviewing skills. The program also will offer women a chance to create a budget, learn about community resources that may assist their families and learn how to manage stress.
Upon completion of the program, participants will have updated resumes, cover letters and workable budgets. A certificate of completion and letters of recommendations from program staff will be provided for women who attend 90% of the classes.
This project is supported by funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act from the U.S. Department of Treasury and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Community Development Block Grant coronavirus response from the city of Grand Island.
Women may sign up at ywca-gi.org, or stop by for an application at 211 E. Fonner Park Road. They also may call 308-384-9922 and an application can be emailed.
There are many unemployed people in our community who need help with developing the skills they need to find a new job. This is a very valuable program and we hope the YWCA has great success with addressing this need.
60 years of investing in the future
We also salute the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation for its 60 years of philanthropy in our community.
Since its inception in 1960 from a $5,000 bequest by E.J. Wolbach, the foundation has granted $20 million to efforts in the Grand Island area. A community foundation is a tax-exempt public charity that enables people to establish charitable funds.
Among its achievements, GICF has partnered with Heartland United Way for community efforts such as Go Big Give, flood relief and, this year, the COVID Community Compassion Fund.
The foundation also has partnered with Youth Leadership Tomorrow to create a youth philanthropy program.
For more information about the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, visit gicf.org. Here’s to another 60 years for GICF!
