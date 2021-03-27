SATURDAY SALUTE: Fighting hunger with Easter baskets

“Anything Goes” opened Friday and will be presented again at 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday in the Howard Schumann Gymnasium at the school. Masks will be required to attend the musical.

The company totals 65 students, only six of whom have acted before. Some members of the cast and crew are athletes who are having their first experience in music.

This is an especially big accomplishment as the school has been dealing with pandemic-related safety issues throughout the school year. Last year’s musical was canceled because the school was closed due to the coronavirus.

Director Tyler Koepp calls “Anything Goes,” which was written in the 1930s, an “American classic.”

“It’s just really exciting for them to be part of such a great show, and such a fun show for their first experience,” Koepp said about the students who have been introduced to musical productions with this project.

For audiences, seeing a musical in person will be a chance to get back to a “little bit more of a normal American life,” he said.

