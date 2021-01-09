SATURDAY SALUTE: Firefighters give back on and off duty

Our firefighters risk their lives every day as they are trained to go into dangerous situations to rescue the people of our community and prevent situations such as fires from becoming worse and endangering more people. They care about their community and are willing to work even when they’re off duty to help the less fortunate.

This is just another example of how dedicated they are.

Long-term care residents cared for

We also salute our community’s long-term care facilities and their staffs for everything they are doing, day in and day out, to care for people in need of daily medical care during the coronavirus pandemic.

The residents of these facilities have been unable to spend time with their families — outside of phone or Zoom calls — for about 10 months now. This is an especially terrible situation for these elderly and infirmed people, many of whom are struggling to maintain their mental and physical abilities. Socialization is a big part of that process.

But the staff members of these facilities are dedicated to providing as much socialization as they can until the residents are once again able to have visitors and even leave the facilities for outings.