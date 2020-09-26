SATURDAY SALUTE: Fonner parking project crucial to fair success

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation and State Fair officials, who are beginning a project to improve the driving lanes of the grass surface parking at Fonner Park.

The “2020 Rock the Lot Improvement Project” will improve the drive lanes for access into 1,000 parking stalls on six acres of grass surface parking on the west side of the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.

In 2019, nearly 12 inches of rain fell in Grand Island during August, making parking impossible on the grass lots at Fonner Park. The fair was forced to rely on buses to bring exhibitors, volunteers, attendees and even some staff members to the fairgrounds from off-site parking locations.

This was a large expense to the fair and it greatly reduced the attendance and income during the fair.

The 1868 Foundation has set a goal of raising $92,000 during Phase One of this project. It was announced this week that Grow Grand Island intends to kick off the fundraising with “a significant grant.”