SATURDAY SALUTE: Fonner parking project crucial to fair success

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation and State Fair officials, who are beginning a project to improve the driving lanes of the grass surface parking at Fonner Park.
The “2020 Rock the Lot Improvement Project” will improve the drive lanes for access into 1,000 parking stalls on six acres of grass surface parking on the west side of the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center at Fonner Park.
In 2019, nearly 12 inches of rain fell in Grand Island during August, making parking impossible on the grass lots at Fonner Park. The fair was forced to rely on buses to bring exhibitors, volunteers, attendees and even some staff members to the fairgrounds from off-site parking locations.
This was a large expense to the fair and it greatly reduced the attendance and income during the fair.
The 1868 Foundation has set a goal of raising $92,000 during Phase One of this project. It was announced this week that Grow Grand Island intends to kick off the fundraising with “a significant grant.”
As Lindsey Koepke, executive director of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation, said in announcing the project, this improvement is crucial for the Nebraska State Fair’s success. The rain during August 2019 was unusual, but it could happen again next year or the year after that.
We are certain the Grand Island community and the entire state of Nebraska will step up to see that this project can be completed and the condition of the parking areas at the Nebraska State Fair will be improved.
For more information on how to help with the project, visit 1868foundation.org.
More flood prevention work to be done
We also salute the Central Platte Natural Resources District, which has undertaken a project to develop a watershed and flood prevention operations plan to address flooding in the Elm Creek-Turkey Creek watershed.
The NRD’s efforts have greatly reduced flooding through a flood control project along Prairie, Silver and Moores creeks in northwestern Grand Island. Work on that project was completed last year and now a new floodplain map has taken those improvements into consideration.
This new project could prevent major flooding events, like those experienced in 2019, along Turkey Creek and Elm Creek.
Similar plans are being prepared for other area watersheds, including Wood River.
Flood risk reduction is done through projects such as diversions, dams, detention, levees and best management practices in fields, including cover crops.
A boost to these efforts is a $742,500 grant received from the Natural Resources Conservation Service specifically for the Elm Creek-Turkey Creek watershed, which covers about 106,000 acres.
Grand Island engineering firm JEO has been hired to help design the plans for this project.
In a best-case scenario, construction would take place in roughly five to six years.
Severe flooding can have great costs, including road and infrastructure damage, crop damage and private property damage.
It will take time to complete this project, but this design work is a first step toward making a big impact on the lives of people residing in that area.
