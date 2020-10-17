SATURDAY SALUTE: GIPS makes good change

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Grand Island Public Schools for its decision to allow visiting fans at Memorial Stadium for the Islanders’ games this season.

At a community update Wednesday morning, Superintendent Tawana Grover announced the change in policy in time for last night’s game with Norfolk.

Crowds still are being limited, as they should be in order to protect everyone during the coronavirus pandemic, but the district recognized that family members of visiting players should be welcomed into the stadium as long as they are wearing masks and practicing social distancing.

Now, the priority must be to follow the safety guidelines so that the school district can continue to have athletic events into the winter season and maintain the ability to educate students in the schools.

The Central District Health Department has reported a rise in COVID-19 cases, with 99 new cases reported for the week ending Oct. 10. Numbers continue to go up across the state, with hospitals more full than they had been in months.