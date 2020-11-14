SATURDAY SALUTE: GO! Passport promotes local shopping

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce for its extension of the GO! Passport Program through the holiday shopping season.
The program, which was started in August to encourage people to get out in the community and shop locally, now will continue until Dec. 21.
“That will allow participants more time to visit all 10 businesses and return their cards,” said Nikki Palmer, the chamber’s special project coordinator.
With Shop Small Saturday approaching on Nov. 28, Palmer said, “it is the perfect reason to visit any of the featured stops, do some holiday shopping, get some great deals and support local businesses.”
Grand Island’s economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, especially with businesses dealing directly with the public, such as lodging, restaurants, retail and other areas of the community’s hospitality and service industries.
The businesses directly affected by the pandemic are responsible for two-thirds of Grand Island’s annual $1 billion economy in taxable sales.
“It is more important than ever to promote Grand Island,” said Cindy Johnson, chamber president.
Those businesses are:
— Kymberli K, a Handmade Boutique. 2418 N. Webb Road, Suite K.
— Zabuni Specialty Coffee, 220 N. Walnut St.
— Builders, 824 S. Webb Road.
— Raising Nebraska, 501 E. Fonner Park Road (inside the Nebraska Building).
— HobbyTown USA, 201 Wilmar Ave., Suite D.
— Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, 3133 W. U.S. Highway 34.
— Miletta Vista Winery, 1732 Highway 281 in St. Paul.
—Herban Pulse, CBD, 2418 N. Webb Road, Suite P.
— Tommy Gunz, 1607 S. Locust St., Suite B.
— Images Bar & Grill, 2503 S. Locust St. (inside the Ramada by Wyndham hotel)
For more information about the program, visit www.gichamber.com/look-local-grow-local.
Thank you, veterans
We also take one more opportunity to salute our area’s veterans following Veterans Day on Wednesday.
As Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda said at Tuesday’s county board meeting, “Veterans Day is a day to honor our heroes, to remember their achievements, their courage and their dedication, and to say ‘thank you’ for their sacrifices. Thinking of the heroes who join us in everyday life and those who are only in spirit, a person can’t help but feel awed by the enormity of what we encounter.”
Hall County elections secure
We also salute Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet for a well-run election during which more than 70% of the county’s registered voters successfully cast ballots, despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Earlier this week, the one race that still was undecided because of how close the Nov. 3 election results were was cleared up with a recount, which showed exactly the same results as Overstreet had after the initial ballot tabulation.
We all can be confident in the security of our local elections.
