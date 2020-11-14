SATURDAY SALUTE: GO! Passport promotes local shopping

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce for its extension of the GO! Passport Program through the holiday shopping season.

The program, which was started in August to encourage people to get out in the community and shop locally, now will continue until Dec. 21.

“That will allow participants more time to visit all 10 businesses and return their cards,” said Nikki Palmer, the chamber’s special project coordinator.

With Shop Small Saturday approaching on Nov. 28, Palmer said, “it is the perfect reason to visit any of the featured stops, do some holiday shopping, get some great deals and support local businesses.”

Grand Island’s economy has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, especially with businesses dealing directly with the public, such as lodging, restaurants, retail and other areas of the community’s hospitality and service industries.

The businesses directly affected by the pandemic are responsible for two-thirds of Grand Island’s annual $1 billion economy in taxable sales.

“It is more important than ever to promote Grand Island,” said Cindy Johnson, chamber president.

Those businesses are: