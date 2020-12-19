SATURDAY SALUTE: Greater Grand Island Community Foundation reflects giving community

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and its philanthropic donors who presented nearly $19,000 to nine community organizations and causes this week.
Melissa DeLaet, GGICF CEO, said the gift-giving is one of the foundation’s most cherished holiday traditions.
“It delivers much-needed funds into the hands of very deserving agencies and organizations who make a significant impact on the residents of Grand Island,” she said.
This year, in light of COVID-19, DeLaet said the foundation focused its giving to organizations whose services increased crisis intervention, mental health, and food security and shelter services due to the pandemic.
DeLaet and the foundation staff, through a Zoom Christmas call, kicked off the gifting with $2,000 each to Crisis Center, Salvation Army, Christmas Cheer, Midland Area Agency on Aging, Multicultural Coalition, Hope Harbor and St. Mary’s Food pantry. Another $1,500 was used by GGICF to purchase gifts for Toys for Tots, focusing on gifts for 8- to 12-year-olds. Finally, $2,700 was gifted to Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions as seed money to help kick off a youth mental health program.
These are all organizations that have great needs this holiday season and will put the money to good use to help people in need in our community.
No one should go hungry
We also salute Sunheat, St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus and St. Pauls Lutheran Church for their efforts to feed the community during Christmas week.
Sunheat will provide a free Christmas Eve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Thursday.
The lunch, which is a drive-thru program, is available to anyone wearing a mask “who could use a little holiday cheer.” The meal, which includes pork loin with cherry sauce, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and a dessert, will be available to pick up in the Tommy Gunz Bistro parking lot, 1607 S. Locust St. There is a limit of five meals per car (one meal per person).
Sunheat is providing the 1,000 Christmas Eve meals with proceeds from its 13th annual golf tournament, which raised funds for COVID-19 relief. The chefs at Tommy Gunz will prepare the meals.
Volunteers and donations are needed. Call 308-382-8137 or email Josh@sunheat.com.
St. Mary’s Knights of Columbus also will prepare takeout meals for its annual Christmas Eve lunch. The meals will be given out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
St. Pauls has canceled its annual Christmas Day dinner this year because of the pandemic, but church volunteers will prepare lunches to be delivered on Christmas to people in the Grand Island Generation Center’s Meals on Wheels program. Meals also will be delivered to essential personnel such as law enforcement officers and Fire Department staff. Food also will be delivered to Hope Harbor.
During a difficult time for our community, it is heartwarming to know that people and organizations in our community are doing whatever they can to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.
