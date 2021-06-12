SATURDAY SALUTE: Grover Cleveland Alexander Days namesake takes stage

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to everyone involved with “Alexander, Baseball Legend,” a community musical being presented at Northwest High School this weekend.

The production, which was presented in St. Paul in 2019 during Grover Cleveland Alexander Days, had its Grand Island debut on Friday night and will be presented again today at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Alexander, who grew up in Elba and St. Paul, is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. He’s revered in St. Paul as a native son and is well-known throughout the area.

Carol Lowry Quandt wrote the musical for the 2019 Grover Cleveland Alexander Days and she is the director of this week’s production.

Much of the cast returns from the 2019 St. Paul performances, including Scott Sahling and Steffany Tartaglia, who play Alexander and his wife, Aimee. It has a distinct Northwest flavor, though, as costumers Christy Hewitt and Clista Campbell worked with Quandt at Northwest, cast members Nate Mead and Mitch Fisher are Northwest graduates and 16-year-old Carter Nabity, who plays the young Grover Cleveland Alexander, is a Northwest student.

“The story is great. The people are great,” Tartaglia said. “It’s really cool to be part of something that happened in this community.”