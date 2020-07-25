A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the Hall County 4-H’ers showing their projects at the Hall County Fair.
The event had to be trimmed down because of coronavirus concerns, but the youths with livestock to show got that opportunity this week, with the beef and round-robin showmanship shows this weekend. Those with static exhibits had them on display at College Park last week.
The entire focus of the county fair this year is on the 4-H members.
“The kids have put a lot of effort into this,” Fair Manager Corby Flagle said. “A lot of them started right after the fair finished, or after the State Fair.”
Megan Knuth, an extension associate with the University of Nebraska Hall County Extension office, emphasized that the 4-H’ers learn valuable lessons working with animals.
“These kids work on these animals for one or even two years. ... So it is important for them to showcase these animals and learn,” Knuth said.
Fair events may be viewed online at hallcountyfair.com, on Facebook and on the Hall County Fair YouTube channel.
But spectators are welcome as long as they follow the social distancing guidelines promoted by the Central District Health Department. The beef showmanship event is at 10 a.m. today and the round-robin showmanship is 9 a.m. Sunday with the livestock auction at 4:30 p.m.
Dinsdales’ generosity unending
We also salute Kim and Tom Dinsdale, who continued their generosity and support of Grand Island Central Catholic with a donation of $40,000 to the annual Knight fundraiser conducted by the GICC Development Foundation.
The money will go toward a raffle prize that the winner can redeem for a vehicle at a Dinsdale dealership in Grand Island or Hastings.
Raffle tickets will be sold for $100 each and will be available through Nov. 20 at the GICC Development Foundation office, Tom Dinsdale Automotive or from any foundation board member. The winner will be announced during the event.
In a foundation news release, Randy Gleason, president of the GICC Development Foundation board, emphasized that this is just one donation in a history of support for GICC by the Dinsdales.
“The generosity of Kim and Tom Dinsdale here in Grand Island helps support our students and the ongoing success of our school here at Central Catholic,” Gleason said.
Plans for the Knight fundraiser, to be held in November, are underway, with plans to work with the Central District Health Department to ensure it can be hosted safely.
Window walk uplifts seniors
Another salute goes to the children of the Kids Quest youth group at Third City Christian Church and their teachers, who visited Riverside Lodge on Wednesday for a window walk.
Throughout our community, care center and retirement community residents have been isolated during the coronavirus pandemic, but groups repeatedly have found ways to visit safely and brighten the residents’ days. The latest example is these children, who carried signs with greetings and walked up to residents’ windows to visit.
