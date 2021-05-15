SATURDAY SALUTE: Hall County Hero Flight group takes the lead

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to everyone involved with the Hall County Hero Flight Association, which has undertaken a drive to raise $750,000 that is needed as a local match for the project to turn the Nebraska Veterans Home Cemetery into a Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.
The $7.5 million project is expected to be funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, via its State Veterans Cemetery Grant program. This grant requires that the property be under the control of the state, and that 10% of the cost of the establishment of the cemetery be on hand.
Hero Flight already has raised $167,000 for the project. The nonprofit hopes to have all of the funds raised by Aug. 1.
The project is being done with community input, Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs Director John Hilgert said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.
“Early on in this project, we established a committee with individuals from the community to make sure this cemetery reflects the desires, the vision of the community,” Hilgert said.
This has been important to many Hall County veterans as they have dealt with the closing of the Grand Island Veterans Home and community efforts to protect the cemetery as well as put the former veterans home property to good use that benefits veterans as well as the community.
During the Hall County board meeting Tuesday, Commissioner Gary Quandt applauded the efforts of Hall County Hero Flight group and the community in helping to make the cemetery project a reality.
“This isn’t going to be something that’s important for Grand Island and Hall County,” Quandt said. “This is going to be something for all of central Nebraska.”
It was emphasized Tuesday that the expanded cemetery would not be a burden to Hall County.
“Once the cemetery becomes a state veterans cemetery, the funding, upkeep, maintenance, the continued burial of those veterans is the responsibility of the state of Nebraska,” Hall County Veterans Service Officer Don Shuda said. “It does not fall back on the community or Grand Island.”
The cemetery would draw tourists to Grand Island, and the site would allow for holidays and memorialization events.
This is great news for central Nebraska, but the project depends on getting this financial support during the next few months.
We salute the Hall County Hero Flight Association for taking on the project and urge those in the community with the ability to help with the funding to quickly step forward.
On the road out of the pandemic
We also salute the Central District Health Department for all it continues to do to keep vaccinating the people of Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties.
It was great news this week when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged that people who are fully vaccinated are protected from COVID-19 and they no longer need to wear masks and practice social distancing.
This should be another motivation for people who have been reluctant to get vaccinated to get it done.
Protect yourself and ditch the mask.