SATURDAY SALUTE: Hall County Hero Flight group takes the lead

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to everyone involved with the Hall County Hero Flight Association, which has undertaken a drive to raise $750,000 that is needed as a local match for the project to turn the Nebraska Veterans Home Cemetery into a Nebraska Veterans Cemetery.

The $7.5 million project is expected to be funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, via its State Veterans Cemetery Grant program. This grant requires that the property be under the control of the state, and that 10% of the cost of the establishment of the cemetery be on hand.

Hero Flight already has raised $167,000 for the project. The nonprofit hopes to have all of the funds raised by Aug. 1.

The project is being done with community input, Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs Director John Hilgert said at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Board of Commissioners.

“Early on in this project, we established a committee with individuals from the community to make sure this cemetery reflects the desires, the vision of the community,” Hilgert said.