SATURDAY SALUTE: Heartland Lutheran High School is bringing us some laughs

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the students at Heartland Lutheran High School who are presenting their spring play, “A Circus in the House,” this weekend.
The play, an homage to Marx Brothers-style comedy, opened Friday night and will be presented again at 7 p.m. today in the school gym.
The HLHS students chose to do a light comedy that can provide a lot of fun, both for those involved in the production and the audience.
The students have “really enjoyed putting it together,” Chris Olsen, the director, said. “Several of them have discovered for the first time the comedy of the Marx Brothers, so they’ve found something new, yes.”
The Marx Brothers characters do not appear in the show, but one of the characters is named Harpo.
The show has a cast of 23, which is about 40% of the Heartland Lutheran student body.
This is the seventh and final Heartland show directed by Olsen, who’s leaving Grand Island for a job in Florida.
Olson thinks “A Circus in the House” will “provide a very enjoyable getaway” from the drama “of the past 13 months since our last show.” He thinks people might want to forget about the outside world “and just enjoy a night of simple belly laughs.”
Time to go big with our giving
We also remind our readers that the “pre-give” for this year’s Go Big GIVE in Grand Island begins Monday.
The eighth annual Go Big GIVE day of giving will be May 6. But community supporters may give in advance from April 26 to May 5 at GoBigGIVE.org.
With one additional click, donors can round up or add to their gift with the option to “Support Them All.”
Donations made to the “Support Them All” fund will be equally dispersed among all participating nonprofits.
Donors also may create a “Fundraising Page” on behalf of a participating organization (similar to a Go Fund Me page) now through May 4. “Fundraising Pages” are a great way for donors to take action and encourage others to support their favorite nonprofit organization.
Go Big GIVE is a 24-hour online giving event where anyone can be a philanthropist by visiting GoBigGIVE.org and making a donation to their favorite participating nonprofit organizations. Each Go Big GIVE gift will grow with match pool funds and incentive prizes.
Go Big GIVE has a fundraising goal of $1,000,000.
There are a record 142 local nonprofit organizations registered in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.