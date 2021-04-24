SATURDAY SALUTE: Heartland Lutheran High School is bringing us some laughs

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the students at Heartland Lutheran High School who are presenting their spring play, “A Circus in the House,” this weekend.

The play, an homage to Marx Brothers-style comedy, opened Friday night and will be presented again at 7 p.m. today in the school gym.

The HLHS students chose to do a light comedy that can provide a lot of fun, both for those involved in the production and the audience.

The students have “really enjoyed putting it together,” Chris Olsen, the director, said. “Several of them have discovered for the first time the comedy of the Marx Brothers, so they’ve found something new, yes.”

The Marx Brothers characters do not appear in the show, but one of the characters is named Harpo.

The show has a cast of 23, which is about 40% of the Heartland Lutheran student body.

This is the seventh and final Heartland show directed by Olsen, who’s leaving Grand Island for a job in Florida.