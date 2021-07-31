SATURDAY SALUTE: It’s always a good time to clean up

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Kevyn Hetrick, who has taken it on himself to start a movement aimed at cleaning up the Tri-Cities.
Starting by himself in Grand Island, he has picked up bag after bag of trash farom around town. But he has been posting on Facebook about what he’s doing, trying to enlist others in an ongoing effort.
“By the end of the year I want to get the Tri-Cities as clean as possible,” Hetrick said. “Then in five years I want to make Nebraska a clean state.”
One person can’t clean up even one whole town, but through social media, he may be able to get something going that extends past the communitywide cleanup organized each August in Grand Island by the Clean Community System.
Hetrick said he hopes to soon have a fleet of friendly faces supporting his goal to clean up Grand Island. He also mentioned finding a space to sort recyclables.
All this started, he said, because he was bored. But it is extremely commendable that, instead of wasting his time or doing something just to benefit himself, he dedicated himself to a community service project.
We also salute Herman Plumbing and its manager, Erin Harston, who have been helping Hetrick get going with his project, supplying trash bags and gloves, as well as a place to cool off after he’s been out picking up trash on a hot day.
Hetrick’s Facebook page is Trashnsell. You can contact him there if you want to get involved.
Also, don’t forget Clean Community System’s communitywide cleanup will be Aug. 9-22. To sign up, contact CCS at 308-385-5095 or go to cleancommunity.org.
Support Junior Achievement
We also salute Junior Achievement, which enlists community volunteers to provide financial literacy lessons in Grand Island Public Schools classrooms throughout our community.
The organization’s annual fundraising event, the JA Cave Tour, is today, beginning at noon at Axe Holes. From there, the participants will visit four homes around Grand Island, where they will be treated to refreshments, along with a Cave Tour T-shirt and axe throwing at Axe Holes.
Junior Achievement in Grand Island annually serves more than 3,300 students in 171 classrooms in 16 schools.
If you’re looking to go on the tour, visit grandisland.ja.org/events/ja-cave-tour and click Buy Tickets.