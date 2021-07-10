SATURDAY SALUTE: JBS has the beef — get vaccinated

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to JBS for providing meat as an incentive for people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

With the delta variant spreading across our state and the country, COVID-19 cases are increasing.

Nebraska had the largest percentage increase in new cases last week in the country, going up by 80%. Add to that the fact that outside of the urban Omaha-Lincoln area, vaccination rates are low and it’s clear that more must be done to convince people who have been hesitant about getting vaccinated to roll up their sleeves and get it done.

The vaccine is the best way to slow the spread of the virus and as we all want to be able to attend events with large crowds, stop wearing masks in public and have our students going to school without masks, increasing our community’s vaccination rate is the way to do it.

Thank you, JBS and Central District Health Department, for setting up this incentive. Everyone who goes to the drive-through vaccination clinic at the CDHD office at 1137 S. Locust St. from 8 a.m. to noon today will receive 10 pounds of beef. Also, one of those who are vaccinated will receive free meat for a year.

Go get your shot.

