SATURDAY SALUTE: JBS has the beef — get vaccinated

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to JBS for providing meat as an incentive for people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.
With the delta variant spreading across our state and the country, COVID-19 cases are increasing.
Nebraska had the largest percentage increase in new cases last week in the country, going up by 80%. Add to that the fact that outside of the urban Omaha-Lincoln area, vaccination rates are low and it’s clear that more must be done to convince people who have been hesitant about getting vaccinated to roll up their sleeves and get it done.
The vaccine is the best way to slow the spread of the virus and as we all want to be able to attend events with large crowds, stop wearing masks in public and have our students going to school without masks, increasing our community’s vaccination rate is the way to do it.
Thank you, JBS and Central District Health Department, for setting up this incentive. Everyone who goes to the drive-through vaccination clinic at the CDHD office at 1137 S. Locust St. from 8 a.m. to noon today will receive 10 pounds of beef. Also, one of those who are vaccinated will receive free meat for a year.
Go get your shot.
GILT back on stage this week
We also salute the cast and crew who are making Grand Island Little Theatre’s first live performance in a year and a half possible.
GILT opened “Almost, Maine,” a quirky romantic comedy, on Wednesday and it will continue at 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday.
The play, which covers one 24-hour time period, consists of nine vignettes. So the six actors get to play multiple characters.
It is directed by Patrick Crawford with Jim Truell as assistant director and Jeannee Mueller as producer.
Some of the cast members are fairly new to GILT, while others, such as Jana Thompson, have been involved with community theater in Grand Island for decades. Theater provides them a creative outlet and what results is entertaining for the community, providing an opportunity for us to get out and have fun.
The play is presented in the College Park Auditorium at 3180 W. Highway 34. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for students 12 and younger. Tickets may be purchased at Ace Hardware and Garden Center, Hy-Vee or by calling the box office at 308-382-2586. They’ll also be available at the door.
Masks are recommended, but not required.