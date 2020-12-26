SATURDAY SALUTE: Keeping people in their homes

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Resurrection Catholic Church for its efforts to help people living in public housing who are in danger of eviction when the eviction moratorium ends.

Hall County Housing Authority reported last week that 109 of its tenants, all low-income residents, would face eviction if the rent is not paid.

A total of $69,884.86 in rental income to date has not been received by HCHA during 2020.

A moratorium on evictions enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic has helped those people to stay in their homes, but eventually that money must be paid back or they will have to leave.

The moratorium has been extended to Feb. 28 by the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, but the money eventually will have to be paid or the tenants will lose their homes.

So the church has dedicated a donations account it was not using for a fundraising project to pay off the delinquent rent.

The people who have not been able to pay their rent found themselves in that position because of lost jobs or income reductions due to the pandemic. Even if they find steady jobs to support them in the future, that probably won’t supply them with enough money to pay their back rent.