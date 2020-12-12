SATURDAY SALUTE: Keeping some normalcy for families

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Grand Island Public Schools for its efforts to keep up the tradition of holiday concerts and the annual “A Christmas Carol” production at Grand Island Senior High during the coronavirus pandemic.

All of the district’s Christmas concerts, involving students from the elementary schools to high school, are being recorded to be broadcast on YouTube at a later date. “A Christmas Carol” is being produced as a radio show and will be broadcast on the GISH Center for Performing and Creative Arts Facebook page.

Greg Ulmer, GISH director of theater, said that “with all the gloom and everything else” that comes with the pandemic, the radio show will be something positive for the Grand Island community to enjoy.

“When we did this last year, we probably had 200 to 250 people in the audience each night and we do not want to lose that,” Ulmer said. “We want them to know that we are just continuing it on and next year we will go back to the full stage version.”

GIPS hopes to return to in-person Christmas concerts next year, too, but for this year the children still are getting the excitement and the educational value of preparing to perform for their families and friends.