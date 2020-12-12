SATURDAY SALUTE: Keeping some normalcy for families

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Grand Island Public Schools for its efforts to keep up the tradition of holiday concerts and the annual “A Christmas Carol” production at Grand Island Senior High during the coronavirus pandemic.
All of the district’s Christmas concerts, involving students from the elementary schools to high school, are being recorded to be broadcast on YouTube at a later date. “A Christmas Carol” is being produced as a radio show and will be broadcast on the GISH Center for Performing and Creative Arts Facebook page.
Greg Ulmer, GISH director of theater, said that “with all the gloom and everything else” that comes with the pandemic, the radio show will be something positive for the Grand Island community to enjoy.
“When we did this last year, we probably had 200 to 250 people in the audience each night and we do not want to lose that,” Ulmer said. “We want them to know that we are just continuing it on and next year we will go back to the full stage version.”
GIPS hopes to return to in-person Christmas concerts next year, too, but for this year the children still are getting the excitement and the educational value of preparing to perform for their families and friends.
The concert links are being shared with students’ parents and, once they are posted, all of the concert links will be live until Dec. 27.
This is just one example of how our community’s educators have been going all out to carry on their students’ education and activities.
“We (GIPS music teachers) have all been innovating like we have never innovated before,” said James Holys, music teacher at Seedling Mile and Wasmer elementaries. “As the pandemic ends, I am really looking forward to a day where we have some more normality, plus the innovation that we had to do.”
The pandemic has been a difficult time for our schools and our children’s teachers, but the innovations they have made this school year will make them better educators in the future when we get back to normal-plus.
Swan continues her dedication to library as its director
We also salute Celine Swan, a longtime Grand Island Public Library employee who became the library’s director this week.
Swan has been serving as interim library director since director Steve Fosselman’s retirement in September. She has been a library staff member for 20 years.
“I’ve lived here my whole life and I love Grand Island, I love our library and we’re going to have some great ventures,” she said Tuesday at the Grand Island City Council meeting when she was appointed the library’s director. “I look forward to doing some really cool things in the future.”
Swan has a bachelor of arts degree in business information systems from Bellevue University and a master’s of library and information science from the University of Missouri-Columbia.
We also look forward to all the “cool things” our library will be doing in the future.
