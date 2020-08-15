We salute the Hall County Board of Commissioners for their decision to support the Hall County Election Commissioner and all of Hall County’s voters in allocating additional funds for the upcoming general election.
It is vital that ballot applications and the ballots themselves be accessible and available to all registerd Hall County voters.
The additional $30,600 will be drawn from the county’s reserve funds, and put toward staffing and new equipment, including an additional printer for the new workstations used to handle the mail-in ballot production and replacing a laptop that runs the system.
Additional staff also will be needed for the election.
The department asked for $17,600 in contract services, including an additional six workstations for processing ballots and positions for sanitizing ballot sleeves and managing crowds during four weeks.
The department has tried to lower the cost of getting applications to voters.
Efforts include making applications accessible outside of the county’s Administration Building under the election office dropbox, and also at the Grand Island Public Library.
More than 2,000 ballot applications have been sent out from the county’s “permanent list” and another 500 have been requested.
Wearing a mask is a courtesy to your friends and neighbors
As put by Grand Island Mayor Roger Steele earlier this week, “Entering a store while ignoring the store’s mask requirement is not an act of freedom. Rather, it is inappropriate. Please remember businesses in Grand Island fulfill a vital public need, and we should all pull together to make sure their employees and customers are safe. Please wear a mask.”
When stores and their employees ask you to please wear a mask, it is no different than requiring a shirt and shoes within their business. It is a common courtesy, meant to promote hygiene and lowering the risk of COVID-19 transmission to the most vulnerable members of our community.
Wearing a mask, while an inconvenience, has been proven to reduce community spread and keeps transmission rates low, according to Central District Health Department Director Teresa Anderson.
“For us in public health, masks are critical in reducing the spread of the virus. And so, for us, it’s a health issue, nothing more than that,” Anderson said.
She thanked people who have been wearing masks “and we hope that the rest of you will continue to keep an open mind about using a mask to protect other people.”
If you do not have a mask, many stores will provide one to you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.