SATURDAY SALUTE: Kindness Rocks are inspiring us

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Better Together, the Leadership Tomorrow Class 35 team that has spearheaded a project to bring a little sunshine to the people of Hall County.
The team’s members started a group project they call “Inspiring Hall County with Kindness Rocks.”
According to Michaela Perry of Class 35, the kindness rocks are an easy and creative way to inspire and spread positivity throughout the community.
Perry said this is a great way to remain physically distant and socially connected.
To get started, she said, find a rock, paint an inspiring message or image on the rock and leave it somewhere in your neighborhood, a local park or anywhere throughout your community. When “planting” your rock in the community, make sure you take a photo and share it on social media using the hashtag #INSPIREHALLCOUNTY.
She said the group wanted to do something that anyone, any age, could do throughout the community.
“So, we came up with this idea about rocks and people finding those messages,” Perry said, “... hopefully brighten someone’s day.”
People interested in the program can follow along on their Facebook Event Page: Inspire Hall County with Kindness Rocks! They also can find a link at Leadership Tomorrow on Facebook and Instagram, along with the Tobacco Free Hall County Facebook page.
Throughout the month, Perry said, they will be posting tips on how to decorate a Kindness Rock and examples of inspirational messages that can be written on them.
Bartling helps register voters
We also salute Grand Island Senior High student Kendall Bartling for completing training to become a certified Hall County deputy registrar and then holding a COVID-safe voter registration drive at the school for students at least 18 years old and staff members.
“When I was a freshman here back in 2018, on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, I actually organized a similar drive,” Bartling said. “I’m a big believer in representation in government and this is no different. Back then, it was more of, I can’t register to vote but I can help others. Now that I am a registered voter, I’m able to do this sort of event with the proper training.”
The Hall County Election Commission office will hold training sessions this month for deputy registrars. These are volunteers who help people register to vote and can hold voter registration events.
Bartling is one of four GISH students who have completed the training.
Deputy registrar certification is good for about three years. Many Hall County deputy registrars had their training expire at the end of February.
Deputy registrar training will take place at noon and at 4:30 p.m. March 15, and at 8 a.m. March 17 at Hall County Administration Building, 121 S. Pine St.
To reserve a spot, contact the Hall County Election Commission office at 308-385-5085 or email tracyo@hallcountyne.gov.