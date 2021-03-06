SATURDAY SALUTE: Kindness Rocks are inspiring us

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Better Together, the Leadership Tomorrow Class 35 team that has spearheaded a project to bring a little sunshine to the people of Hall County.

The team’s members started a group project they call “Inspiring Hall County with Kindness Rocks.”

According to Michaela Perry of Class 35, the kindness rocks are an easy and creative way to inspire and spread positivity throughout the community.

Perry said this is a great way to remain physically distant and socially connected.

To get started, she said, find a rock, paint an inspiring message or image on the rock and leave it somewhere in your neighborhood, a local park or anywhere throughout your community. When “planting” your rock in the community, make sure you take a photo and share it on social media using the hashtag #INSPIREHALLCOUNTY.

She said the group wanted to do something that anyone, any age, could do throughout the community.

“So, we came up with this idea about rocks and people finding those messages,” Perry said, “... hopefully brighten someone’s day.”