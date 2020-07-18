A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the nonprofits that are enthusiastically joining in for a new tradition leading up to the Nebraska State Fair.
The fair is asking organizations to sign up to decorate a tree along State Fair Boulevard, leading to the fairgrounds from South Locust Street, with yarn and other colorful decorations
On Tuesday, the Grand Island Area Clean Community System wrapped a blanket made of recycled plastic tablecloths that featured more than a dozen colors around a tree.
The Crisis Center’s tree will be devoted to “Breaking the Cycle of Violence.” Renae Swanson has been busy crocheting a rainbow flag for the tree and other people are crocheting tears and hearts. The group also plans to decorate the tree with balloons, wrapped with yarn that’s soaked in glue and allowed to dry.
A sign in front of each tree will publicize the organization that decorated it.
The project is called yarn bombing. For the second year in a row, Grand Islanders won’t be decorating hay bales to promote the State Fair. The tree project could become a new tradition.
The fair hopes to get 50 organizations to participate with the trees to all be decorated by July 31. Groups that want to be included in the yarn bombing project should send an email to Lhurley@statefair.org.
Beginning Aug. 1, people from around the state are invited to yarn bomb trees in front of their houses, businesses and churches, she said. Those people are asked to send their photos to the State Fair. Prizes will be awarded.
With the State Fair greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic, it’s great to build some excitement around the annual event coming up Aug. 28.
You can get to Northwest High
We also salute the city of Grand Island for temporarily opening a section of North Road so that people will be able to get to Northwest High School for its graduation on Sunday.
North Road will be open from Highway 2 to the north entrance of Northwest High School to allow for better traffic flow to the ceremony.
Northwest Superintendent Jeff Edwards said there will be no access from Capital Avenue eastbound to the high school.
“We will be routing people into the parking lot from that (North Road) and — if it is not raining — we will exit back to the north,” Edwards said. “If not, we will reroute them the same way they came in if it is raining and it is muddy.”
Construction on North Road is ongoing as the city is expanding the street from two lanes to three. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
