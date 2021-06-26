SATURDAY SALUTE: Livestock shows put us on the map

A hearty Saturday Salute and welcome to Grand Island goes to the livestock producers and their families who are converging on Fonner Park this month for a series of national livestock shows.
Last week it was the American Boer Goat National Show. Then, this week started off with the National South Devon and Junior National Show, which has given way today to the American Simmental Junior Nationals, which continue through next Friday.
With each show that comes to the premier livestock facilities at Fonner Park, the animals and the youths or adults who are showing them are accompanied by family members who fill up Grand Island’s hotels and motels, as well as local restaurants and stores during their downtime from the shows.
An added benefit of this to Grand Island is the opportunity to learn a little about the various breeds of animals in the show rings, from cattle to goats and even alpacas earlier this summer.
The South Devon cattle shown this week are a lesser known breed that comes from England and has only been in the United States since 1969. But they provide very tender beef.
When the Boer goats were in town, we learned they’re one of the most popular breeds of goats for meat production.
It’s also interesting that the South Devon Junior Nationals involve youths all the way from age 2 to 21 in numerous activities that teach them more about the Devon breed.
And, along with the livestock and the people showing them, the spotlight, with each show, is on the high-quality facilities shared by Fonner Park and the Nebraska State Fair.
Grand Island has become the place to go each summer for a large number of national livestock organizations, specifically because their leaders know they will have great facilities for whatever they have planned. They also know their members will get a great welcome while they’re in Grand Island, which is located perfectly for national and regional gatherings.
Shooting sports visitors, too
4-H is a youth organization that many people associate with livestock, but we are also learning this week about some of the other activities Nebraska 4-Hers are participating in with the 4-H Shooting Sports National Championships at Heartland Shooting Park and Fonner Park.
About 590 firearm and archery shooters have been in town this week for the national competition. The shooters, all of whom are 4-H members, come from 32 states. The annual event, which concluded Friday, brought close to 2,000 people to Grand Island.
The 4-H shooting sports championships were first in Grand Island in 2007 and 2008. The event then returned here in 2011 and will be here at least through 2026.
Participants like the range facilities both at Heartland Shooting Park and at Pinnacle Bank Expo Center, where the air rifle and air pistol events are held.