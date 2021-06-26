SATURDAY SALUTE: Livestock shows put us on the map

A hearty Saturday Salute and welcome to Grand Island goes to the livestock producers and their families who are converging on Fonner Park this month for a series of national livestock shows.

Last week it was the American Boer Goat National Show. Then, this week started off with the National South Devon and Junior National Show, which has given way today to the American Simmental Junior Nationals, which continue through next Friday.

With each show that comes to the premier livestock facilities at Fonner Park, the animals and the youths or adults who are showing them are accompanied by family members who fill up Grand Island’s hotels and motels, as well as local restaurants and stores during their downtime from the shows.

An added benefit of this to Grand Island is the opportunity to learn a little about the various breeds of animals in the show rings, from cattle to goats and even alpacas earlier this summer.

The South Devon cattle shown this week are a lesser known breed that comes from England and has only been in the United States since 1969. But they provide very tender beef.

When the Boer goats were in town, we learned they’re one of the most popular breeds of goats for meat production.