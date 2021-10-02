SATURDAY SALUTE: Making contact with Hispanic community is her passion

Grand Island Latino Network is a critical communication source for Grand Island’s Spanish speaking community. A key effort has been COVID-19 guidance.

All of this is done in Spanish because it makes the group feel more comfortable and makes the information as clear as possible, Barrera Fuentes said.

Barrera Fuentes’ passion for helping others deserves mention here but should be emulated by others in our community.

Thank you, Sandra.

Ray O'Connor delivers for Grand Island

A hearty salute also goes out to local businessman Ray O’Connor for donating the former Shopko space for the Grand Island Public Schools’ O’Connor Learning Center. A community open house was hosted last Sunday to unveil the 50,000-square-foot facility that can serve up to 300 GIPS students in the early childhood learning program.

GIPS Superintendent Tawana Grover called the completed product “more than what we could have imagined.”