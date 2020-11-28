SATURDAY SALUTE: Mask policy is the right thing to do

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Grand Island City Council for enacting a policy requiring use of face masks in public places and all the people in our community who have been and are continuing to wear masks and use social distancing to keep each other safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The City Council adopted the COVID-19 prevention ordinance on Tuesday and it now has gone into effect.

People who do not wear masks risk a $25 fine plus court costs for a total of $74. Businesses that allow people to not wear masks risk being charged as a public nuisance.

Mayor Roger Steele said Grand Island businesses cannot withstand another shutdown, which could happen if the number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus across the state keeps increasing.

As Councilman Chuck Haase said, the 90-day ordinance is not an attack on rights.

“I want our schools to stay open,” Haase said. “I do not want the problems to tank our economy with a government shutdown. I want us to sustain our essential workers. I want to avoid rationing care in our hospitals.”