SATURDAY SALUTE: Mask policy is the right thing to do

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Grand Island City Council for enacting a policy requiring use of face masks in public places and all the people in our community who have been and are continuing to wear masks and use social distancing to keep each other safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The City Council adopted the COVID-19 prevention ordinance on Tuesday and it now has gone into effect.
People who do not wear masks risk a $25 fine plus court costs for a total of $74. Businesses that allow people to not wear masks risk being charged as a public nuisance.
Mayor Roger Steele said Grand Island businesses cannot withstand another shutdown, which could happen if the number of hospitalizations due to the coronavirus across the state keeps increasing.
As Councilman Chuck Haase said, the 90-day ordinance is not an attack on rights.
“I want our schools to stay open,” Haase said. “I do not want the problems to tank our economy with a government shutdown. I want us to sustain our essential workers. I want to avoid rationing care in our hospitals.”
There are exemptions to the ordinance for children under age 5, people communicating with others who are deaf or hard of hearing and rely on lip reading, and people who are having food or drink in a bar or restaurant.
There also are other exceptions, such as when people are exercising in a fitness center or gym, participating in sporting events, playing musical instruments that cannot be played with a mask on, and working at a job for which wearing a mask would create a job hazard.
But it is important that we all wear a mask whenever possible while in a public setting. If a mask isn’t worn, we must stay at least 6 feet apart for everyone’s protection.
Considering how the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has increased in Grand Island and across the state in the past month, it is essential that we prevent ourselves and others from contracting the virus. For some people, it can be deadly, and even for those of us who are infected and able to recover, we are putting more strain on our medical professionals, who are needed to take care of the people for whom this is a life-or-death situation.
A vaccine is coming, but it still will be several months before most people can be vaccinated, so protect yourself and others. Wear a mask.
