SATURDAY SALUTE: Musical full of firsts for Grand Island Senior High

Hospital helps Grand Island couple tie the knot despite virus

We also congratulate Julio Chamul and Martha Vela Cuevas, who were married on March 26 at CHI Health St. Francis, where Chamul has been battling COVID-19.

He has been at the Grand Island hospital for four weeks and was still recovering from the infection. On the day of the wedding, he was released from isolation.

Chamul and Vela Cuevas have been partners for 44 years, but they decided to tie the knot partly for legal reasons since he was seriously ill.

The hospital’s dietary department provided a cake. A niece and a granddaughter attended the ceremony.

Two nurses, Hannah Kovarik and Cami Oswald, served as witnesses.

A news release from St. Francis indicated “in sickness and in health” took on a whole new meaning for the couple and their families.

“Their entire family wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, and to continue to pray for him to get well,” the release said, adding that “they are so appreciative of everyone who was able to make this happen.”

We wish the couple the best in their marriage and the groom’s recovery.

Hopefully, a honeymoon away from the hospital will be in their near future.