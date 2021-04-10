SATURDAY SALUTE: Musical full of firsts for Grand Island Senior High

A hearty Saturday Salute goes to the multitude of Grand Island Senior High students who came together to make the school’s spring musical, “A Musical Showcase,” happen.
When the cast took the stage Friday night, it was the first time GISH had hosted a theatrical production since the fall of 2019. This was also the first time that GISH students presented a musical written by students themselves.
Seniors Jackson Kissler, Abby Vajgrt and Emaline Bockoven wrote the musical, which has 14 speaking parts and a 32-person ensemble. They also produced it and helped Greg Ulmer, the school’s theater teacher, direct it. They are members of Ulmer’s advanced theater class, where they did the bulk of the writing.
The trio set the musical at Grand Island’s Chocolate Bar and used well-known songs for the music.
Ulmer said audiences will walk away from the musical singing because they’ll know most, if not all, of the songs.
This is a huge accomplishment for the three seniors, but it is also a major theatrical experience for all the students involved in the cast and crew.
The musical opened Friday night and will be presented again at 7:30 p.m. today and 2 p.m. Sunday in the GISH Auditorium. The theater will be at 75% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Hospital helps Grand Island couple tie the knot despite virus
We also congratulate Julio Chamul and Martha Vela Cuevas, who were married on March 26 at CHI Health St. Francis, where Chamul has been battling COVID-19.
He has been at the Grand Island hospital for four weeks and was still recovering from the infection. On the day of the wedding, he was released from isolation.
Chamul and Vela Cuevas have been partners for 44 years, but they decided to tie the knot partly for legal reasons since he was seriously ill.
The hospital’s dietary department provided a cake. A niece and a granddaughter attended the ceremony.
Two nurses, Hannah Kovarik and Cami Oswald, served as witnesses.
A news release from St. Francis indicated “in sickness and in health” took on a whole new meaning for the couple and their families.
“Their entire family wants to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers, and to continue to pray for him to get well,” the release said, adding that “they are so appreciative of everyone who was able to make this happen.”
We wish the couple the best in their marriage and the groom’s recovery.
Hopefully, a honeymoon away from the hospital will be in their near future.