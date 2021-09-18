SATURDAY SALUTE: Northwest High School students taking us ‘Under the Sea’

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the cast and crew of “The Little Mermaid,” Northwest High School’s fall musical that premiered Thursday and will be presented again at 2 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Sunday.
The cast totals close to 160 people, under the direction of Jeff Vyhlidal. Some members of the cast are from elementary and middle school. The company also includes a pit orchestra of about a dozen people.
This is a huge production that is well done and provides a great entertainment opportunity right here in Grand Island.
An LED screen onstage makes the underwater scenes lifelike. In addition, some members of the cast fly around the stage to create a sense of swimming through the water. They’re outfitted with harnesses as they’re lofted through the air. In addition, some cast members have a wheel in the heel of their shoes to allow them to skate around.
This is a familiar story and almost everyone has seen the Disney movie. But the musical’s plotline is a little different from the film.
Being part of a large musical is a lot of fun for the students, but it also is a great learning experience for them as they develop their characters and learn a lot just from the experience of working with the other cast members.
The show is presented in the school auditorium, providing the community a look at the recently completed renovation.
A few seats are available for $15. Other prices are $20 for general reserved and $40 for premium reserved. To purchase tickets go online to ginorthwest.org.
Check out the Literacy Council of Grand Island
We also salute the Literacy Council of Grand Island, which is continuing its work to provide instruction in the English language to immigrants and refugees moving into the community, as well as anyone who needs literacy instruction.
A year ago, the Literacy Council opened its new location at 115 W. Charles St. that provided it a lot more room for its programming. This Sunday, it will have an open house there from 2 to 4 p.m.
Attendees will be able to meet current students and the Literacy Council’s staff, tour the school and enjoy free food.
Masks must be worn by all attendees, regardless of vaccination status. Free masks will be available at the main entrance.