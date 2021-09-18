SATURDAY SALUTE: Northwest High School students taking us ‘Under the Sea’

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the cast and crew of “The Little Mermaid,” Northwest High School’s fall musical that premiered Thursday and will be presented again at 2 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Sunday.

The cast totals close to 160 people, under the direction of Jeff Vyhlidal. Some members of the cast are from elementary and middle school. The company also includes a pit orchestra of about a dozen people.

This is a huge production that is well done and provides a great entertainment opportunity right here in Grand Island.

An LED screen onstage makes the underwater scenes lifelike. In addition, some members of the cast fly around the stage to create a sense of swimming through the water. They’re outfitted with harnesses as they’re lofted through the air. In addition, some cast members have a wheel in the heel of their shoes to allow them to skate around.

This is a familiar story and almost everyone has seen the Disney movie. But the musical’s plotline is a little different from the film.

Being part of a large musical is a lot of fun for the students, but it also is a great learning experience for them as they develop their characters and learn a lot just from the experience of working with the other cast members.