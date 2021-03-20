SATURDAY SALUTE: Our livestock producers feed the world

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week, on Meat on the Menu Day, to Nebraska’s livestock producers, who work so hard seven days a week, 52 weeks a year, to care for their livestock and ultimately produce meat for Nebraska, for our country and for the world.
Steve Wellman, Nebraska Department of Agriculture director, who spoke at a press gathering Monday to declare today Meat on the Menu Day in Nebraska, said agriculture is the “heart and soul” of Nebraska.
Wellman said agriculture supports one out of four jobs in the state. Agriculture is also responsible for $21 billion in gross receipts annually in Nebraska, with cash receipts for meat reaching more than $12 billion.
“Nebraska agriculture delivers an abundant, safe, healthy and sustainable supply of food, feed and fuel for those of us in Nebraska and for consumers throughout the world,” he said.
Last year, beef, meat of bovine animals, boneless, fresh or chilled, was Nebraska’s No. 1 export at more than $680 million.
Nebraska ranks first in commercial cattle slaughter. The state also ranks second in red meat production as Nebraska’s pork slaughter industry is among the top 10 in the country.
Mark McHargue of Central City, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau, also spoke at Monday’s event and emphasized the efficiency and resource conservation that are so important to Nebraska producers.
“The trend in agriculture is that we are using science and technology so we can meet the demands of our growing world with less resources and impact in both livestock and crop production,” he said.
McHargue said beef production has doubled in the last 30 years, with Nebraska being one of the top cattle states in the country. During that time, methane emissions have declined 8%.
“We are producing way more beef with less environmental footprint,” he said.
The event also emphasized the importance of meat to a nutritious diet, with a registered dietitian, Amber Pankonin, speaking.
Looking forward to Grand opening
We also salute the Grand Theatre Foundation, which has announced that the Grand Theatre, our community’s historic towntown theater, may open its doors to the public again by July.
The theater has been closed for more than a year now due to the pandemic.
Foundation President Craig Hand said the board wants to wait until health restrictions are lifted and people will once again be able to fill the theater to see their favorite films.
“We want them to get the experience of the full theater, but we don’t want to endanger anybody,” Hand said.
Congratulations, GICC Crusaders
And we salute the Grand Island Central Catholic boys basketball team, which won the Class C-2 state championship a week ago, finishing the season with a record of 25-4. The team won the school’s second state championship in its 20th appearance in the state tournament.
The Crusaders excelled despite the challenges posed by the coronavirus and came out victorious.