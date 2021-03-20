SATURDAY SALUTE: Our livestock producers feed the world

“The trend in agriculture is that we are using science and technology so we can meet the demands of our growing world with less resources and impact in both livestock and crop production,” he said.

McHargue said beef production has doubled in the last 30 years, with Nebraska being one of the top cattle states in the country. During that time, methane emissions have declined 8%.

“We are producing way more beef with less environmental footprint,” he said.

The event also emphasized the importance of meat to a nutritious diet, with a registered dietitian, Amber Pankonin, speaking.

Looking forward to Grand opening

We also salute the Grand Theatre Foundation, which has announced that the Grand Theatre, our community’s historic towntown theater, may open its doors to the public again by July.

The theater has been closed for more than a year now due to the pandemic.

Foundation President Craig Hand said the board wants to wait until health restrictions are lifted and people will once again be able to fill the theater to see their favorite films.