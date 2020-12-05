SATURDAY SALUTE: Outreach gets masks to those in need

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Heartland United Way and Eric Garcia-Mendez, its new director of community connections, for their efforts to get information about staying safe during the pandemic to the community’s minority population.

Garcia-Mendez is a 2014 Grand Island Senior High graduate, who has returned to Grand Island after he spent a year with AmeriCorps, working at Conservation Nebraska.

He is concerned that Latinos, Blacks and Asians are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.

Garcia-Mendez cites figures from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. Those figures show that 11% of Nebraskans are Hispanic or Latino people, yet they account for 26% of COVID-19 cases in the state and 17% of its COVID-related deaths.

So this week he has been handing out free face masks at various locations around town, mainly Hispanic restaurants. The masks, provided through a grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield, come with directions on how to wear, maintain and wash them. Directions are in English, Spanish, Arabic and Somali.

Heartland United Way teamed up with Sandra Barrera of Nebraska Extension in Hall County to distribute the masks.