SATURDAY SALUTE: Outreach gets masks to those in need

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the Heartland United Way and Eric Garcia-Mendez, its new director of community connections, for their efforts to get information about staying safe during the pandemic to the community’s minority population.
Garcia-Mendez is a 2014 Grand Island Senior High graduate, who has returned to Grand Island after he spent a year with AmeriCorps, working at Conservation Nebraska.
He is concerned that Latinos, Blacks and Asians are disproportionately affected by COVID-19.
Garcia-Mendez cites figures from Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. Those figures show that 11% of Nebraskans are Hispanic or Latino people, yet they account for 26% of COVID-19 cases in the state and 17% of its COVID-related deaths.
So this week he has been handing out free face masks at various locations around town, mainly Hispanic restaurants. The masks, provided through a grant by Blue Cross Blue Shield, come with directions on how to wear, maintain and wash them. Directions are in English, Spanish, Arabic and Somali.
Heartland United Way teamed up with Sandra Barrera of Nebraska Extension in Hall County to distribute the masks.
This is an important way of getting the word out to minorities on what they need to do to be able to follow Grand Island’s mask mandate.
Fair, Stock Show did it right
We also salute the Nebraska State Fair and Aksarben Stock Show, which received five category wins, plus five additional placings, in the International Association of Fairs and Expos Hall of Honor contests.
They were specifically honored for the efforts to make their events safe during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the fair’s statewide tree bombing project and involvement of sponsors and outside groups.
The International Association of Fairs and Expos represents more than 1,100 fairs around the world, and more than 900 members from allied fields. The contests are open to all fairs and expositions. This recognition shows that both the State Fair and the Stock Show stand out among the fairs and expos conducted throughout our country and worldwide.
The Aksarben Stock Show is managed and produced by the Nebraska State Fair.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.