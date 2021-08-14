SATURDAY SALUTE: Pets are part of family; we grieve for them

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Diane Best and Carmen Ortega, who have formed Paws for Peace, a pet bereavement group.
Moved by the loss of their own beloved pets, Best and Ortega wanted to provide a support group to help the many pet owners in our community who are dealing with the grief of a similar loss.
Best said she recognizes that she needs a pet in her life. The same is true of so many people for whom losing a pet is losing a family member.
“I really depend on that love, and it’s just so unconditional,” she said. “It’s tough when they go.”
“I’ve lost a lot of animals to age and whatnot, too,” Ortega said. “We got to talking about that and then we decided this would be a good thing.”
They have been trying to connect with other grieving pet owners by hosting weekly meetings since July 24, but have not had any participants yet.
Paws for Peace meets at Grand Island Public Library, 1124 W. Second St., every Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Firefighters help lighten the load
We also salute the 18 firefighters from Hall and Howard counties who traveled to western Nebraska a week ago to help with controlling the Hackberry Wildfire.
Traveling to Banner and Morrill counties were members of the volunteer fire departments from Alda, Cairo, Wood River, Boelus, Dannebrog, Farwell and St. Paul.
Eighteen people made the trip from Hall and Howard counties, traveling in nine vehicles. Most of the vehicles were “grass rigs,” which are pickup trucks used to fight grass fires.
Near North Platte, the central Nebraska group met up with another group. They formed a line of 18 trucks headed to the fire.
The central Nebraska group handled the night shift from 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.
They gave relief to firefighters who had been working hard, “so they could go home and get recuperated,” said Cairo Fire Chief Steve Oseka. They relieved some firefighters who’d had only three hours of sleep in two days.
The local group helped other firefighters do some backburning and build a bigger fire line. The group was known as the Hall and Howard County Strike Team.
Wildfires have been devastating all across the West this year and firefighters have been making the time to help out their brothers and sisters in need.
It’s good to know that we have firefighters right here in central Nebraska who will rise to the call when others need help. And we can be assured that if disaster strikes right here, we can count on help coming to our aid.