SATURDAY SALUTE: Pets are part of family; we grieve for them

Traveling to Banner and Morrill counties were members of the volunteer fire departments from Alda, Cairo, Wood River, Boelus, Dannebrog, Farwell and St. Paul.

Eighteen people made the trip from Hall and Howard counties, traveling in nine vehicles. Most of the vehicles were “grass rigs,” which are pickup trucks used to fight grass fires.

Near North Platte, the central Nebraska group met up with another group. They formed a line of 18 trucks headed to the fire.

The central Nebraska group handled the night shift from 6 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

They gave relief to firefighters who had been working hard, “so they could go home and get recuperated,” said Cairo Fire Chief Steve Oseka. They relieved some firefighters who’d had only three hours of sleep in two days.

The local group helped other firefighters do some backburning and build a bigger fire line. The group was known as the Hall and Howard County Strike Team.

Wildfires have been devastating all across the West this year and firefighters have been making the time to help out their brothers and sisters in need.

It’s good to know that we have firefighters right here in central Nebraska who will rise to the call when others need help. And we can be assured that if disaster strikes right here, we can count on help coming to our aid.