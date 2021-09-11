SATURDAY SALUTE: Pickleball frenzy good from Grand Island

The club expects the courts to be used by young people as well as parents and grandparents. “Because this is a family sport,” Lechner said.

Tournaments played at the complex are expected to attract people to Grand Island.

There are also six pickleball courts at Stolley Park. Both locations are open to the public. Try them out and find out what all the excitement is about.

Gardeners growing food for those in need

We also salute all the Master Gardeners in our area and other volunteers who have been tending the Growing Together Nebraska garden near Heartland Lutheran High School.

The garden, measuring about 75 by 100 feet, is part of a multistate program that grows fruits and vegetables to be distributed to local individuals and families facing food insecurity. The local garden has been in place for five years.

“The food goes to quite a few different places. In the past, it’s gone to Hope Harbor, Third City Community Clinic, the VA Medical Center, and then some local churches like St. Mary’s that distribute it,” Nebraska Extension assistant Ashlynn Maier said. “It is part of the SNAP-ed or federal funding, but we donate it to those places, and then they do what they need to with it.”