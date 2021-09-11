SATURDAY SALUTE: Pickleball frenzy good from Grand Island

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Nita Lechner, Dale Baker and all the members of the Grand Island Pickleball Club who pushed and pushed, worked and worked to ensure that Grand Island had enough pickleball courts to make it the place to go for those enamored with this relatively new sport.
The result is the new pickleball complex of eight courts at the Veterans Athletic Complex. The courts were opened with a ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Thursday.
The cost of the pickleball project was nearly $500,000. Of that amount, the Grand Island Pickleball Club raised $115,400. The rest of the money was provided by Grand Island Parks and Recreation with funds generated from the food and beverage tax.
The Pickleball Club has 105 members.
Lechner, who taught physical education at Walnut Elementary School for 32 years, had the idea for the pickleball complex. Six years ago, pickleball was played in her driveway.
About four and a half years ago, she started giving pickleball lessons with Carolyn Foster of St. Paul, another former physical education teacher.
At the ribbon-cutting Thursday, the club’s president, Dale Baker, said, “These courts were made possible because of a group with a vision and a lot of tenacity. Let me tell you, this group — we dug in and decided that this is what we were going to do. And here we are,” Baker said.
The club expects the courts to be used by young people as well as parents and grandparents. “Because this is a family sport,” Lechner said.
Tournaments played at the complex are expected to attract people to Grand Island.
There are also six pickleball courts at Stolley Park. Both locations are open to the public. Try them out and find out what all the excitement is about.
Gardeners growing food for those in need
We also salute all the Master Gardeners in our area and other volunteers who have been tending the Growing Together Nebraska garden near Heartland Lutheran High School.
The garden, measuring about 75 by 100 feet, is part of a multistate program that grows fruits and vegetables to be distributed to local individuals and families facing food insecurity. The local garden has been in place for five years.
“The food goes to quite a few different places. In the past, it’s gone to Hope Harbor, Third City Community Clinic, the VA Medical Center, and then some local churches like St. Mary’s that distribute it,” Nebraska Extension assistant Ashlynn Maier said. “It is part of the SNAP-ed or federal funding, but we donate it to those places, and then they do what they need to with it.”
In 2019 Nebraska’s Growing Together gardens were nearly 250 volunteers strong logging more than 4,800 hours of service. Growing Together Nebraska fed 12,239 low-income individuals.
“We had 355 pounds total today, which puts our season total at 5,597 pounds and our garden total at 20,010 pounds,” Maier said earlier this week.
This is such a great idea, as people who rely on food banks and mobile food pantries for their food get mostly canned food, but this is a way of getting them fresh fruits and vegetables.