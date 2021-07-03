SATURDAY SALUTE: Plenty of ways for us to celebrate

There’s plenty of activity planned in Grand Island this weekend in honor of Independence Day. A hearty Saturday Salute goes to all involved in organizing these events to provide patriotic celebrations of our country’s independence for one and all.

As always, Stuhr Museum has a full schedule for the Fourth of July. Independence Day in Railroad Town features family friendly fun for people of all ages with a historic twist.

The museum opens at 9 a.m. and the schedule kicks off with a German-language church service sponsored by the Hall County Historical Society at 10 a.m. in the historic church in Railroad Town. There is no admission charge to the grounds for those wishing just to attend the service.

Other scheduled activities include an anvil firing at noon in the Cleary parking lot near the church and a “mammoth” parade down Main Street in Railroad Town. It will start at about 2 p.m. from the Henry Glad Roller Mill. A patriotic band concert and historic Independence Day program will follow the parade at the Railroad Town Bandstand.

Races and games, including vintage “base ball,” will take place after the program.