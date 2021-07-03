SATURDAY SALUTE: Plenty of ways for us to celebrate

There’s plenty of activity planned in Grand Island this weekend in honor of Independence Day. A hearty Saturday Salute goes to all involved in organizing these events to provide patriotic celebrations of our country’s independence for one and all.
As always, Stuhr Museum has a full schedule for the Fourth of July. Independence Day in Railroad Town features family friendly fun for people of all ages with a historic twist.
The museum opens at 9 a.m. and the schedule kicks off with a German-language church service sponsored by the Hall County Historical Society at 10 a.m. in the historic church in Railroad Town. There is no admission charge to the grounds for those wishing just to attend the service.
Other scheduled activities include an anvil firing at noon in the Cleary parking lot near the church and a “mammoth” parade down Main Street in Railroad Town. It will start at about 2 p.m. from the Henry Glad Roller Mill. A patriotic band concert and historic Independence Day program will follow the parade at the Railroad Town Bandstand.
Races and games, including vintage “base ball,” will take place after the program.
As Stuhr Executive Director Chris Hochstetler said earlier this week, “It’s a special time because it’s that celebration of who we are as Americans, where we came from and how we got here, and when it’s done at a place like Stuhr, it becomes very special.”
Wherever you go, people will be in a holiday mood
Another event planned specifically for local veterans is a veterans’ picnic and fishing tournament planned today at Wood River, hosted by the Business Coalition for Veterans.
Burgers, smoked sausage and bottled water will be provided. People are asked not to bring alcohol.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 11572 S. 150th Road. It will be located on a 74-acre property owned by Navy veteran Lee Meents, adjacent to the Cheyenne State Recreation Area.
The fishing tournament runs from 9 a.m. to noon. Gear will be provided for veterans to fish in the tournament free of charge.
To get to the location from I-80, take Wood River Exit 300, take Highway 11 north to Burmood Road west to 150th Road. Turn left, go straight and turn right at the American flag rock.
If you’re coming on Highway 30, take Highway 11 south to Burmood Road west to 150th Road, turn left, go straight and turn right at the American flag rock.
A couple of churches also are planning Independence Day events.
The Iglesia Eben-Ezer Church annual Independence Day festival will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 502 E. Capital Ave. The event includes an inflatable bounce house, tram rides for children, multicultural food, games with prizes, face painting, soccer tournaments for teams to join, and much more.
Calvary Lutheran Church will host a Fourth of July barbecue fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in its parking lot at 1304 N. Custer. The menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, salads, desserts and beverages. Freewill donations will be accepted and take-out orders will be available.
As if that wasn’t enough activity, the Hall County Historical Society is planning a dedication of the renovated fountain at Pioneer Park at noon Sunday. And Stolley Park Railroad also will be open for some family fun from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and from noon to 5 p.m. Monday.
Get out with your family and have lots of fun while celebrating our country’s independence.