SATURDAY SALUTE: Project SEARCH helps youths join workforce

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Grand Island Public Schools and Michella Honas for facilitating the Project SEARCH program that clearly has been successful in helping youths with varying abilities find and maintain gainful employment in the community.

The school-to-work program has had to deal with many challenges during the pandemic, but the 2019-20 class not only succeeded, but excelled, winning an Excellent Employment Outcome Award for having 70% to 90% employment placement.

“What made this class so special is they were motivated to come to school,” Honas said. “Typically, I have to put in some sort of incentive to get them to come to school and strive for perfect attendance. Not this class.”

Project SEARCH prepares the class members for skills, such as putting together a resume and job interviewing and then guides them through the job application process so they can be successful in finding a job that they will enjoy.

On the job, they then learn the skills they will need to continue to be employed and their work success can be encouraging to them in completing their high school education.