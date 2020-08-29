SATURDAY SALUTE: Protecting Hall County Jail staff, inmates

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Hall County Jail Director Todd Bahensky and his staff for their success in preventing coronavirus infections at the jail.
All the precautions they have taken throughout the pandemic have been shown successful by the fact that since the pandemic began, only one corrections officer and two inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.
The corrections officer who tested positive never showed any symptoms and she stayed home for 14 days. The jail also locked down and monitored the unit in which she worked for those two weeks to keep inmates from having contact with anyone else.
One of the two inmates who tested positive came to the jail with symptoms and was quickly isolated. The other got out of jail within hours of testing positive.
The jail is clearly doing something right.
Everyone who comes into the facility is screened. Corrections officers wear N-95 masks when they’re in the jail area. Other employees, including the administrators, “at least wear a face covering of some sort,” Bahensky said. Only noncontact visitation is allowed.
The number of local inmates is at least at pre-COVID levels and perhaps higher.
This is a piece of good news for Hall County during a difficult time.
Take food donations to State Fair
We also salute Hy-Vee for sponsoring the Harvest for Hunger Food Drive and the Nebraska State Fair for allowing the food collection to be conducted at its entrances throughout the 11-day fair.
Fairgoers are being asked to bring a canned good to the State Fair for the food drive.
The donations may be dropped into one of the Hy-Vee shopping carts that will be at the fair entrances during the fair.
The donations will be split among the Salvation Army Food Pantry, the food pantries at St. Mary’s Cathedral and Blessed Sacrament and the Spirit of Life Food Pantry.
We also urge anyone who is able to do so to donate food or money to the Salvation Army for its daily meal service. The agency serves two meals a day, five days a week, and the number of people coming for the meals has increased this summer.
“Right now, we are serving anywhere from 100 to 140 meals per service, at lunch and dinner,” said Lt. Liza Ayala, Grand Island Salvation Army director.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Salvation Army has been preparing more meals-to-go, which requires additional packaging, as well.
We salute all the people in our community who are working to make sure those in need have enough food.
