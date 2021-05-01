SATURDAY SALUTE: Railroad Town is open; summer must be coming

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to everyone at Stuhr Museum as they are opening Railroad Town today for the summer season following a year in which activities there have been either canceled or adapted to deal with the pandemic.
The day begins with the Stuhr Museum Foundation’s Lumberjack Breakfast and Celebration from 7 to 11 a.m. outside the historic log cabin Road Ranche.
Pancakes, sausages, eggs and coffee cooked over an open fire will be served with freewill donations to benefit the foundation’s Cash for Cabins campaign as part of Go Big Give.
But, of course, anything at Stuhr is also going to provide insights into a historical topic, so during the breakfast, Humanities Nebraska speaker Darrel Draper will present “Daniel Freeman: America’s First Homesteader” from 10 to 11.
May 1 traditionally marks the opening of Railroad Town, which will be open through Labor Day. Railroad Town is an historic town that depicts life in the 1890s.
Costumed interpreters practice their trades, work in the homes and are happy to share with visitors what life was like during the time of our pioneer ancestors.
Stuhr is also hosting the Hall County Student Art Show in the Stuhr Building, featuring hundreds of pieces by young artists from throughout the county, through May 7.
Now’s the time to think about getting out to Stuhr with your family for a trip back to the 1890s.
Success in education, even in a pandemic
We also salute Tammy Carlson, principal of Fullerton Elementary School, who has been honored as the 2021 Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association Outstanding Principal.
Carlson has spent much of her career in education at Fullerton Public Schools, becoming principal in 2009. She is also the district’s assessment coordinator and special education director.
She is a homegrown principal, having attended school in Central City and started her career in education teaching in a one-room schoolhouse. From 1995 to 1999 she taught kindergarten through eighth grade at Belgrade Public School. From there she taught at the Fullerton elementary school and she has remained with the district since.
Carlson was presented with the NRCSA Outstanding Principal Award March 26 at the NRCSA Spring Conference.
During a year in which the teaching profession has changed so much due to the pandemic, it is encouraging to hear success stories from our state’s small schools, where our children continue to get quality educations that will help them grow into successful adults.