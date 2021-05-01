SATURDAY SALUTE: Railroad Town is open; summer must be coming

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to everyone at Stuhr Museum as they are opening Railroad Town today for the summer season following a year in which activities there have been either canceled or adapted to deal with the pandemic.

The day begins with the Stuhr Museum Foundation’s Lumberjack Breakfast and Celebration from 7 to 11 a.m. outside the historic log cabin Road Ranche.

Pancakes, sausages, eggs and coffee cooked over an open fire will be served with freewill donations to benefit the foundation’s Cash for Cabins campaign as part of Go Big Give.

But, of course, anything at Stuhr is also going to provide insights into a historical topic, so during the breakfast, Humanities Nebraska speaker Darrel Draper will present “Daniel Freeman: America’s First Homesteader” from 10 to 11.

May 1 traditionally marks the opening of Railroad Town, which will be open through Labor Day. Railroad Town is an historic town that depicts life in the 1890s.

Costumed interpreters practice their trades, work in the homes and are happy to share with visitors what life was like during the time of our pioneer ancestors.