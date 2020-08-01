A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to 40 North Tap and Grille, a group on North Elm Street businesses and the city of Grand Island for coming together to make a two-day outdoor music festival possible in the Railside District.
Grand Island needs a community celebration like this, a chance to safely come together and enjoy a variety of entertainment.
The festival will include six rock and country music performances and 18 hours of live entertainment on stage at Third and North Elm streets.
Beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, Harley Davidson Central will have a display of Harleys and the Central Nebraska Humane Society will have opportunities to “Adopt a Pet.” The crowd can vote on the Project Hunger food sculpture display and contribute to the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation and the United Way COVID Compassion Fund.
A Transformer Show will begin at 1 p.m. and will include complimentary snow cones for the kids. Happy D Klown will create balloon art starting at 1:30 p.m. Then the afternoon’s live music begins and there will be a Classic Car “Show and Shine” from 4 to 6 p.m.
Sunday’s event opens at noon, with the Transformers at 1 p.m. before nine hours of on-stage and live entertainment beginning at 1:30. The South Central Corvette Club’s “Show and Shine” will be on display from 4 to 6 p.m.
Attendance is limited in order to control the size of the crowd. Tickets may be purchased while they last during the festival. Each person is encouraged to bring a lawn chair to use alongside tables, tents or alongside the curbside shade as social distancing allows.
Food and beverages will be available to purchase. Restrooms will be provided as well as on-site security.
If threatened by weather, the event will move inside the 40 North building
Let’s come together safely, using masks and social distancing, and enjoy a good time.
Blood, plasma donations needed
We encourage our readers to donate blood and plasma through the American Red Cross of Central & Western Nebraska.
There’s an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma and the Red Cross is asking anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 to donate so that it can be used to treat current patients.
Efforts to collect convalescent plasma have been ongoing since March.
More than 20,000 units of plasma have been distributed across the country, but the need is growing as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.
Because Grand Island was hit so hard by the coronavirus, there is a great opportunity for people to donate. And donating plasma is easy, much like donating blood.
The process takes about an hour. To donate, visit redcrossblood.org. Fill out the information, and Red Cross will contact you to set up an appointment.
Potential donors can call 1-800-RED-CROSS or contact Aupperlee at Grand Island’s American Red Cross office directly at 308-227-8046.
