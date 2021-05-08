SATURDAY SALUTE: Response to hoax call done well

A hearty Saturday Salute goes to the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol for its response to a 911 call that turned out to be a hoax Monday evening.
According to scanner traffic, the caller had said that a man armed with a gun had assaulted two women. This could have been a very dangerous situation to which they were responding, but Police Department staff were able to get in touch with a woman at the house and she told them she had not been attacked.
She was asked to walk out of her house and talk to police, which she did, and law enforcement were able to stand down.
Hoax calls to 911 pose serious dangers to both the law enforcement officers and anyone living at the place to which police respond. This instance was handled well. At least 10 law enforcement vehicles were at the scene. Our police were prepared to respond, but they did not overreact and everyone involved was able to go home to their families that night.
Grand Island and Hall County are well served by our local law enforcement officers.
Grand Island went Big!
Also, we must issue a big WOW! after Go Big Give raised more than $1.3 million for the 142 nonprofits that participated in this year’s one-day giving event in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties.
As the pandemic has gone on for about 14 months now, nonprofit agencies have been struggling because they’ve been unable to conduct their regular fundraisers. Also, they have been trying to deal with increasing need among the people they serve.
So being able to raise that much money, mainly through online giving, will make a huge impact on people in need.
The mood for Go Big Give 2021 was more celebratory than last year, especially for organizations that had to put activities on pause during the pandemic.
“It was a fun year to be back celebrating the hard work they’ve put in,” said Karen Rathke, Heartland United Way president and chief professional officer.
Festive events were held throughout the four counties, from children’s games and activities to food trucks, to refreshments served at the organizations’ offices.
But, as much as Go Big Give is about celebrating, at its core the event, in its eighth year, touches lives beyond the activities, challenges and prizes. It supports organizations — people — who make a difference, Rathke said.
Nonprofits participating in Go Big Give get benefits beyond the bucks; by taking part in Go Big Give, organizations increase their visibility thereby attracting new supporters and giving people the opportunity to learn more about the organization and its work.