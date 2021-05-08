SATURDAY SALUTE: Response to hoax call done well

A hearty Saturday Salute goes to the Grand Island Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol for its response to a 911 call that turned out to be a hoax Monday evening.

According to scanner traffic, the caller had said that a man armed with a gun had assaulted two women. This could have been a very dangerous situation to which they were responding, but Police Department staff were able to get in touch with a woman at the house and she told them she had not been attacked.

She was asked to walk out of her house and talk to police, which she did, and law enforcement were able to stand down.

Hoax calls to 911 pose serious dangers to both the law enforcement officers and anyone living at the place to which police respond. This instance was handled well. At least 10 law enforcement vehicles were at the scene. Our police were prepared to respond, but they did not overreact and everyone involved was able to go home to their families that night.

Grand Island and Hall County are well served by our local law enforcement officers.

Grand Island went Big!