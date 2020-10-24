SATURDAY SALUTE: Seeking a week without violence

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the YWCA Grand Island, the Crisis Center and Hope Harbor, as well as all the Railside businesses that are displaying the artwork in the Week Without Violence gallery walk through Sunday.
The YWCA has commemorated the Week Without Violence nationally for about 20 years. In the past five years, the organization has focused more on ending gender-based violence.
It typically hosts an in-person gathering during which it has a vigil to honor those who have been affected by gender-based violence. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization decided to have a gallery walk. This brings awareness to violence issues, but allows people to be socially distanced while they view the artwork displayed in the businesses.
The artwork includes sculptures, paintings and tapestries. Each piece has a written statement next to it, along with a QR code people may scan with their smartphones to learn more about what gender-based violence looks like locally and nationally.
The artwork in the gallery walk is on display at Abbey Carpets N’ More, Arts & Drafts, Cassie Price and Sonya Schultz Photography, the Grand Island YMCA, J. Alfred Prufrock’s, McKinney’s, Railroad Towne Antique Mall, Studio K Art Gallery and Tally Creative.
Danielle Helzer, director of mission impact for the YWCA, said the gallery walk has had “a great turnout” and she hopes it’s educational.
“We are seeing higher gender-based violence instances this year simply because of COVID-19,” Helzer said. “I think what most people do not realize is that when we go through a global health pandemic like this, as stressful and isolating as it is, that means instances of violence skyrocket because people are under stress and they do not have healthy ways to cope with or deal with the stress that comes out. Unfortunately, it tends to come out with violence against women and children.”
We also salute all the artists who contributed their work for the gallery walk. Get out and see it this weekend.
Recognizing good citizenship
Another salute goes to the Northwest Education Foundation and all those contributing to an endowment the foundation created in honor of James and Martha McGahan, two longtime Northwest High School educators.
The endowment will fund an award that will recognize Northwest students for their citizenship and what they do for others, rather than just their academics.
“Our sense is that it is not just the scholars who ought to be recognized for what they do for the school. There are people at all levels who come to school, are proud of the school, are nice kids who do things for other people and care about other people. They are just good citizens,” said Martha McGahan.
Students will be nominated by Northwest staff members. The foundation hopes to be able to begin giving the award soon, but that depends on donations in order to make the endowment self-sustaining.
Those wishing to donate to the endowment may do so by calling Gian Baxter-Collins at 308-385-6389, ext. 5122, or e-mailing her at gian.baxter-collins@ginorthwest.org.
