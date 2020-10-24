SATURDAY SALUTE: Seeking a week without violence

“We are seeing higher gender-based violence instances this year simply because of COVID-19,” Helzer said. “I think what most people do not realize is that when we go through a global health pandemic like this, as stressful and isolating as it is, that means instances of violence skyrocket because people are under stress and they do not have healthy ways to cope with or deal with the stress that comes out. Unfortunately, it tends to come out with violence against women and children.”

We also salute all the artists who contributed their work for the gallery walk. Get out and see it this weekend.

Recognizing good citizenship

Another salute goes to the Northwest Education Foundation and all those contributing to an endowment the foundation created in honor of James and Martha McGahan, two longtime Northwest High School educators.

The endowment will fund an award that will recognize Northwest students for their citizenship and what they do for others, rather than just their academics.