SATURDAY SALUTE: Seniors stay active at the YMCA

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Cindy Paustian and everyone at the YMCA of Grand Island involved in conducting classes to meet the fitness needs of our community’s older residents.

The Silver Sneakers classes range from aquatics to Rock Steady Boxing, to balance and mobility instruction.

The pandemic has presented challenges for the YMCA as it has tried to keep its senior members active even though they have been hesitant to go to the facility.

To combat the drop-off in the number of people attending classes, the Y has increased the programs it offers virtually, working with instructors to make sure some of the classes can be offered via Zoom and also recorded. Those recordings are available on its YouTube channel: bit.ly/3swxEjg.

Because Paustian’s Rock Steady Boxing and balance and mobility classes are so hands-on, they are not offered online. However, they are taught in a room large enough to accommodate social distancing with face masks required. Before and after each session, equipment is wiped down and sanitized.

The Y’s Silver Sneakers classes are specifically geared to address the needs and limitations that older adults face.