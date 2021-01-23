SATURDAY SALUTE: Seniors stay active at the YMCA

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Cindy Paustian and everyone at the YMCA of Grand Island involved in conducting classes to meet the fitness needs of our community’s older residents.
The Silver Sneakers classes range from aquatics to Rock Steady Boxing, to balance and mobility instruction.
The pandemic has presented challenges for the YMCA as it has tried to keep its senior members active even though they have been hesitant to go to the facility.
To combat the drop-off in the number of people attending classes, the Y has increased the programs it offers virtually, working with instructors to make sure some of the classes can be offered via Zoom and also recorded. Those recordings are available on its YouTube channel: bit.ly/3swxEjg.
Because Paustian’s Rock Steady Boxing and balance and mobility classes are so hands-on, they are not offered online. However, they are taught in a room large enough to accommodate social distancing with face masks required. Before and after each session, equipment is wiped down and sanitized.
The Y’s Silver Sneakers classes are specifically geared to address the needs and limitations that older adults face.
Paustian says the benefits are endless. Participants may be seeking to improve their balance and mobility, but regular exercise also may help them lower their cholesterol and blood pressure, as well as increase their energy levels. Some even have been able to stop taking certain medications because of the benefits of exercise.
The YMCA of Grand Island serves people of all ages, from children to nonagenarians, but these programs for senior citizens are especially valuable as they seek to remain valuable contributors to their community and be able to continue to live in their own homes.
Goodchild marker funded
We also salute Michelle Setlik and the Hall County Historical Society for its successful project to place a grave marker for 19th-century businessman, firefighter and labor advocate Tommy Goodchild in Grand Island Cemetery.
Fundraisers at Wave Pizza and Sin City Grill have raised more than the original $600 goal, but donations still are being accepted until Feb. 15, as more money will make the marker “bigger and better,” Setlik said.
The Historical Society hopes to have the project done by Memorial Day.
Goodchild arrived in Grand Island in 1876. He joined his brother, Wilford, in a barber shop that Wilford had opened two years earlier. The Goodchild family has five lots in the Grand Island Cemetery. Wilford, who died in 1879, is in one of the graves.
As part of the project, Wilford’s marker will be cleaned and straightened. Information also will be added about his wife Susan, who is buried next to him.
Monument Advisors will create the stone marker for Tommy Goodchild at cost. The cemetery will pour the cement pads for the three graves at no cost.
Goodchild, who was Black, was a volunteer firefighter as well as a business owner. He operated Goodchild Barbershop. He died in 1892 at the age of 48.
To donate to the marker project, send a check to the Hall County Historical Society, 603 N. Plum St., Grand Island, NE 68801, or visit HallNEhistory.com.