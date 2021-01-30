SATURDAY SALUTE: Snow moving is their job

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the city of Grand Island’s staff of 20 operators and two foremen who have been working almost nonstop since the snow began to fall on Monday.

By Thursday afternoon they had hauled away 7,800 cubic yards of snow from the downtown area and were continuing to work on residential streets.

The city has a small staff, considering the size of Grand Island, but Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said on Thursday that they just kept working to do what’s needed to be done so the people of Grand Island and the thousands who commute here from surrounding communities can get around town.

“They work very hard to hit those goals that we’ve set up for them,” Callahan said. “And every time we do it, I feel like we get a little bit better, which is something hard to do when it’s a pretty routine activity in the winter.”

The attitude is, “Hey, we’ve got a job to do and we get after it,” she said. “I really like that about being able to work with this group.”

Also important is the city’s fleet services staff, consisting of three mechanics and a foreman. They’re another small group, but they work alongside the team moving the snow, repairing equipment as soon as possible whenever there’s a breakdown.