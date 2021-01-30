SATURDAY SALUTE: Snow moving is their job

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to the city of Grand Island’s staff of 20 operators and two foremen who have been working almost nonstop since the snow began to fall on Monday.
By Thursday afternoon they had hauled away 7,800 cubic yards of snow from the downtown area and were continuing to work on residential streets.
The city has a small staff, considering the size of Grand Island, but Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said on Thursday that they just kept working to do what’s needed to be done so the people of Grand Island and the thousands who commute here from surrounding communities can get around town.
“They work very hard to hit those goals that we’ve set up for them,” Callahan said. “And every time we do it, I feel like we get a little bit better, which is something hard to do when it’s a pretty routine activity in the winter.”
The attitude is, “Hey, we’ve got a job to do and we get after it,” she said. “I really like that about being able to work with this group.”
Also important is the city’s fleet services staff, consisting of three mechanics and a foreman. They’re another small group, but they work alongside the team moving the snow, repairing equipment as soon as possible whenever there’s a breakdown.
A total of 10.2 inches of snow fell in Grand Island on Monday and then there was a little more Tuesday. It was a record snowfall for Jan. 25.
Plus, with Monday’s snowfall, Grand Island already had received 25.6 inches of snow this winter — 11.2 inches more than its normal total of 14.4 inches for this time of year.
We salute the city workers, as well as the Hall County staff members that works to keep roads passable throughout the county, for making our lives a little easier when then snow comes.
Say ‘Cheese’ for Hope
We also salute Hope Harbor and all its supporters, who will be gathering virtually today for the shelter’s annual Serving Up Hope fundraiser.
The ninth annual fundraiser will be online this year for the first time. The theme of the event is “Say ‘Cheese’ for Hope!”
The party will be streamed through Qtego. In order to take part, visit hopeharborgi.org/servinguphope.
Individuals still may bid on auction items and purchase $100 tickets for the $5,000 raffle prize. You have to register first before bidding on the auction items. To register, visit hopeharbor.home.qtego.net.
The auction includes a black Labrador puppy, a dinner at the home of Kim and Tom Dinsdale and a private concert with Rascal Martinez.
Martinez will perform a 30-minute concert at 8:30 p.m. and will perform other songs during the evening.
The musician will take requests and, in exchange for a $50 donation to Hope Harbor, dedicate a song to a specific individual.
The evening begins with a preshow presentation at 7 p.m. The streaming entertainment, including the live auction, lottery drawing and song dedications, starts at 7:30.
The work Hope Harbor does throughout the year to provide a place to stay for people who have nowhere else to go and then help them get back on their feet is so important to our community. Support Hope Harbor so it can continue Serving Up Hope.