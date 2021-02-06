SATURDAY SALUTE: Students take lead on mental health survey

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Jade Rauch-Word and Abbigail Meston, Grand Island Senior High students who took it upon themselves to conduct a survey of middle school and high school students to gauge their mental health.

They presented the results of their survey, which was answered by 636 students, to the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education on Jan. 14. Now the district’s administrators are working with staff member at the middle schools and high school to address what was revealed.

A large percentage of the students who responded to the survey said their daily stress level is at a 7 or 8 on a scale of 1 to 10.

This is alarming and the district’s administrators are taking the survey results seriously. The pandemic’s effects on students are a part of this, but not necessarily the primary reason for the stress.

Superintendent Tawana Grover said that having a student-led survey allowed students to feel more comfortable addressing their concerns.

Rauch-Word and Meston were comprehensive in writing the survey. It looked into what is making the students feel stressed, what they spend most of their time doing, how teachers respond to their concerns and whether they are receiving any mental health services to help them deal with their stress.