SATURDAY SALUTE: Students take lead on mental health survey

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to Jade Rauch-Word and Abbigail Meston, Grand Island Senior High students who took it upon themselves to conduct a survey of middle school and high school students to gauge their mental health.
They presented the results of their survey, which was answered by 636 students, to the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education on Jan. 14. Now the district’s administrators are working with staff member at the middle schools and high school to address what was revealed.
A large percentage of the students who responded to the survey said their daily stress level is at a 7 or 8 on a scale of 1 to 10.
This is alarming and the district’s administrators are taking the survey results seriously. The pandemic’s effects on students are a part of this, but not necessarily the primary reason for the stress.
Superintendent Tawana Grover said that having a student-led survey allowed students to feel more comfortable addressing their concerns.
Rauch-Word and Meston were comprehensive in writing the survey. It looked into what is making the students feel stressed, what they spend most of their time doing, how teachers respond to their concerns and whether they are receiving any mental health services to help them deal with their stress.
Grover said one thing GIPS needs to think about is how to provide more access to specific mental health supports students are asking for, such as more time to talk with a school counselor.
There’s a lot more to be done to address these concerns but the students’ survey was an excellent way to begin the process and it provided the district’s administrators with a lot of information to use in determining how to reduce students’ stress levels.
It’s impressive that these two students were so proactive in measuring mental health issues for themselves and their peers.
When shelter is life-saving
With central Nebraska and much of the country about to experience the coldest weather so far this winter, we also salute Hope Harbor, the Salvation Army, Crossroads and the Grand Island Police Department for all they do to make sure that homeless people are able to get inside somewhere when the wind chill factor drops below zero.
Crossroads has been housing 29 men at its two Grand Island locations. The Salvation Army also has a men’s shelter and Hope Harbor is a shelter for women and families. With its officers out around the community, GIPD also does all it can to help homeless people find shelter during extreme weather.