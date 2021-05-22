SATURDAY SALUTE: Volunteers make sure vets get to their appointments

This is an important service that provides the veterans not only transportation, but also some interaction with the drivers.

But the DAV sorely is in need of more drivers. Anyone interested in helping can call 308-382-3660, ext. 242146.

Ready to become leaders

We also salute the 35 graduates of Class 35 of Leadership Tomorrow.

The Leadership Tomorrow program is conducted by Hall County Leadership Unlimited Inc., a nonprofit corporation that has been developing leaders who have strengthened and transformed the Grand Island community since 1987. The program creates a continued personal desire to interact with groups that benefit the community and helps members realize their potential and how they as an individual can step into areas of leadership to build a greater community.

The idea is to help younger people in Grand Island get to know the services and resources available in our community and prepare to take on leadership roles.

Leadership Tomorrow has graduated more than 1,200 highly motivated and skilled adults and youths who have helped Grand Island continue to grow and prosper.

We salute these people who have committed themselves to attend monthly programming and take part in a community service project, then find ways that the can become leaders in the Grand Island area.