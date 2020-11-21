SATURDAY SALUTE: We count on our health care workers

A thankful Saturday Salute goes this week to all the health care workers throughout our area who have worked so hard to provide the care we need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nowhere is this more true than in our hospitals, where some nurses, doctors and other staff members have been working almost nonstop for more than eight months caring for COVID-19 patients.

Ed Hannon, president of CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island, said earlier this week that the pandemic is taking an emotional and physical toll on health care professionals.

“Staff are tired,” Hannon said. “We have been dealing with COVID since the early spring. People are working hard, but that is what they do.”

In the Central Health District of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties and throughout the state, infection numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise. But we know that our hospitals have dedicated, well-trained health professionals on staff who will provide us the care we need.

It’s very taxing for them to deal daily with patients who are critically ill and lose many of those patients.