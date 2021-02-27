SATURDAY SALUTE: Wrestlers’ dedication gets results

A hearty Saturday Salute goes this week to all the area high school wrestlers who competed in the state wrestling tournaments last week, and especially the Central City Bison wrestling team, which won the Class C state championship.
Central City had six state medalists, with Drew Garfield (106 pounds) and brothers Dyson and Cole Kunz (138 and 113, respectively) all capturing individual titles.
Tristan Burbach (third, 120) and Tanner Schneiderheinz (second, 152) were the other medalists for the Bison.
This was Central City’s fourth state title as a team.
We also salute the Palmer Tigers, who placed second in Class D, behind the state titles captured by brothers Ruger and Gunner Reimers at 145 and 195 pounds, respectively.
And the Grand Island Islanders finished third in Class A, with Brody Arrants capturing the 145-pound state championship.
Other wrestlers from the area winning titles include Caden Svoboda and Trevor Kluck of Aurora in Class B, at 106 and 145 pounds, respectively. Also, Broken Bow’s Lathan Duda won the state title in Class B at 195 pounds and St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker finished as the 120-pound champion in Class C.
In all, the area brought home a total of 47 medals.
We salute all these high school athletes for their dedication and perseverance, the marks of champions.
Recycling pays off for Habitat
We also salute Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity and all the people and businesses involved in the local affiliate’s recycling efforts.
Our local Habitat affiliate won a $5,000 grant from Novelis, the world leader in aluminum recycling following a contest in which 39 Habitat affiliates participated.
Once all the cans and numbers had been crunched, it was clear that Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity was the winner, having collected 40% of all the cans gathered by the 39 affiliates.
The Grand Island affiliate recycled 12,628 pounds in three months, which brought in $4,418.15. Included in that was a haul of cans from a donor in Central City, who contributed more than 1,000 pounds.
Can recycling is a major funding source for the local Habitat affiliate’s home-building activities, but because of the grant competition, it was able to more than double the funds earned from its recycling.
The local affiliate had all the infrastructure in place when the contest was announced, which was a significant advantage. Dropsites and program volunteers are scattered throughout four counties. Grand Island Habitat has been recycling donated cans since 2001 and the funds raised through recycling have helped pay construction costs on dozens of local homes for low-income residents.