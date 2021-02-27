SATURDAY SALUTE: Wrestlers’ dedication gets results

Recycling pays off for Habitat

We also salute Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity and all the people and businesses involved in the local affiliate’s recycling efforts.

Our local Habitat affiliate won a $5,000 grant from Novelis, the world leader in aluminum recycling following a contest in which 39 Habitat affiliates participated.

Once all the cans and numbers had been crunched, it was clear that Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity was the winner, having collected 40% of all the cans gathered by the 39 affiliates.

The Grand Island affiliate recycled 12,628 pounds in three months, which brought in $4,418.15. Included in that was a haul of cans from a donor in Central City, who contributed more than 1,000 pounds.

Can recycling is a major funding source for the local Habitat affiliate’s home-building activities, but because of the grant competition, it was able to more than double the funds earned from its recycling.

The local affiliate had all the infrastructure in place when the contest was announced, which was a significant advantage. Dropsites and program volunteers are scattered throughout four counties. Grand Island Habitat has been recycling donated cans since 2001 and the funds raised through recycling have helped pay construction costs on dozens of local homes for low-income residents.