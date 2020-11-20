Senate bill targets blocked railroad crossings

As a result of the PSC involvement, both NCR and BNSF have taken actions to address the problems at specific crossings and the PSC has dismissed the complaints. That is the best resolution to a problem — the parties involved worked together to come up with solutions and implemented the needed changes.

But problems continue to arise at other crossings and will in the future.

So Fischer’s bill is needed and the Senate should act quickly to pass it.

In December 2019, the Federal Railroad Administration created a Blocked Crossing Incident Reporter portal. It is an online resource for the public and law enforcement to report blocked grade crossings to the agency. Fischer’s bill would authorize the FRA’s blocked crossing portal as a three-year pilot program, ensuring data collection continues. The FRA would be required to analyze submissions to the portal and provide an analysis to Congress. In this way, Congress members will be better able to understand the scope and severity of blocked crossings and develop targeted, effective policy to address them.

The bill also requires the Federal Highway Administration to evaluate the requirements of the Section 130 railway-highway grade crossing program to identify any additional flexibilities in the program that could support states’ efforts to make grade crossings safer.

The Nebraska Legislature has discussed problems with blocked crossings many times during the years, but has failed to take action that forced the railroads to resolve the issues. It is hoped that this Senate bill will create an effective method for people to report blocked crossings and for Congress to solve those problems.