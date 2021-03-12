Senate bill would aid access to mental health grant details

Mental health care has never been more important in our country as we pass the one-year mark of the coronavirus pandemic.
Yet, there remains a stigma among many Americans that tells them they should work through their emotional issues by themselves. Getting counseling or medication to help them deal is seen as a sign of weakness.
And, for those who do want to get professional help, it can be difficult to find the needed services, especially in rural areas. In some cases, agencies that have not focused on mental health services in the past are deciding to expand their reach because of services that are missing in their communities. But they need the funding to do so.
The ATTAIN Mental Health Act, reintroduced in the U.S. Senate this week by Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., would create a user-friendly online dashboard to help applicants identify federal grants that support mental health.
The interactive, web-based dashboard would allow potential applicants from a variety of sectors across our communities — such as state and local educational agencies, nonprofits, faith and community-based organizations, mental health treatment facilities, municipal governments or first responders — to review eligibility and status information for federal mental health grant funding across multiple agencies.
The Department of Health and Human Services would be responsible for developing this online tool, which would make it easier for agencies seeking to meet needs in their communities to uncover the funding that is available to them.
“COVID-19 has worsened our country’s mental health crisis, making it more important than ever that Americans have access to support,” Fischer said. “This is especially true in rural communities where resources are often limited. Our bipartisan legislation will address this challenge by making it easier to identify and apply for critical mental health grants.”
This bill has been endorsed by the National Alliance on Metal Illness, the American Psychiatric Association, the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Association of Social Workers. It also is supported by organizations that serve active military and veterans.
“At Ease USA is committed to providing access to confidential trauma treatment and therapeutic support for active military, veterans and their loved ones regardless of their ability to pay. As a small nonprofit, AEU does not have the staff to devote to grant research. A central dashboard will enable us to quickly research grants that will help our clients across Nebraska get the help they need as they navigate the impact of PTSD on their lives,” said Beth Kramer, executive director of At Ease USA.
During the pandemic the general public has seen the value of online dashboards as COVID-19 information has been updated online on a daily basis. Having this information about grant funding brought together in one place would be helpful to organizations seeking to meet needs in their communities.