Senate bill would aid access to mental health grant details

The Department of Health and Human Services would be responsible for developing this online tool, which would make it easier for agencies seeking to meet needs in their communities to uncover the funding that is available to them.

“COVID-19 has worsened our country’s mental health crisis, making it more important than ever that Americans have access to support,” Fischer said. “This is especially true in rural communities where resources are often limited. Our bipartisan legislation will address this challenge by making it easier to identify and apply for critical mental health grants.”

This bill has been endorsed by the National Alliance on Metal Illness, the American Psychiatric Association, the Fraternal Order of Police and the National Association of Social Workers. It also is supported by organizations that serve active military and veterans.

“At Ease USA is committed to providing access to confidential trauma treatment and therapeutic support for active military, veterans and their loved ones regardless of their ability to pay. As a small nonprofit, AEU does not have the staff to devote to grant research. A central dashboard will enable us to quickly research grants that will help our clients across Nebraska get the help they need as they navigate the impact of PTSD on their lives,” said Beth Kramer, executive director of At Ease USA.